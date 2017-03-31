Our event is rare for the aviation community in that we offer on-site camping for our guests. Lazydays is acclaimed for its RV offerings and outstanding customer service, and our guests always benefit greatly from having the Lazydays team here with us.

Lazydays, The RV Authority and world’s largest RV dealership, is teaming up once again with SUN ’N FUN for the organization’s 43rd Annual International Fly-In and Expo. Hosted on the SUN ’N FUN campus in Lakeland, Fla., the six-day event will take place April 4–9, 2017, and it will benefit the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE). Proceeds will support ACE’s aviation-related science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education program and related community activities.

This year’s Fly-In and Expo features the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team, as well as the largest assembly of P-51 Mustangs in nearly a decade. It also marks the first-time appearance of the Patrouille de France, the French Air Force’s jet aerobatic team, who will be flying in on April 4 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of America’s air support entry into WWI. An estimated 200,000 participants—including pilots, aviation enthusiasts, exhibitors and RVers—are expected to attend.

As the event’s official RV sponsor, Lazydays will provide RVs to serve as hospitality stations and mobile offices for SUN ’N FUN event staff. The Tampa RV dealership will display a selection of RVs for sale and will also feature an RV Rentals booth. Lazydays RV experts will be on hand at the displays on April 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss RV models, service, repairs, accessories, and the Lazydays RV Resort in Tampa, which is an easy half-hour’s drive from the Fly-In.

“We are happy to have Lazydays returning to join us at SUN ’N FUN for the aviation world’s season opener,” said Greg Gibson, Director of Operations for SUN ’N FUN. “Our event is rare for the aviation community in that we offer on-site camping for our guests. Lazydays is acclaimed for its RV offerings and outstanding customer service, and our guests always benefit greatly from having the Lazydays team here with us.”

“Our RV customers love the thrill of travel and adventure, from highways to the open skies,” said John Lebbad, Chief Marketing Officer for Lazydays. “Lazydays is proud to be a sponsor of the SUN ’N FUN International Fly-In and Expo and serve as an on-site RV resource for the more than 1,500 RVers and campers attending the event.”

