On Saturday, March 25, Milton Hershey School®’s Campus Safety and Security Department was awarded full accredited status by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). MHS is the first pre-kindergarten through 12th grade residential school to receive the international honor.

“The significance of this award further reflects our commitment to providing MHS students, staff and our community with a safe and secure environment,” said Rick Gilbert, MHS Senior Director of Campus Safety and Security.

The MHS campus consists of over 12,000 acres, 40 miles of roads, more than 160 student homes, and 40 administrative buildings. The MHS Campus Safety and Security Department is responsible for:



Patrolling campus and student homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Equipping all campus buildings and student homes with electronic security systems

Utilizing vehicle, bicycle and foot patrols to reduce crime and increase contact with students, staff and visitors

State-of-the-art Campus Services and Central Monitoring facility

CALEA assessors visited the MHS Safety and Security Department in December of 2016 for an on-site assessment to confirm compliance with accreditation standards that are applicable to the school’s safety and security efforts before awarding MHS with full accreditation.

“The safety of our students is a priority at Milton Hershey School,” said Gilbert. “I’m extremely proud of the capability of our department to operate under the Gold Standards of best practices so we can provide our students with the top-notch care that they deserve.”

The Safety and Security Department is required to submit annual reports to CALEA that demonstrate continued compliance. The school’s CALEA accreditation will remain in effect until 2021—at which time MHS can pursue reaccreditation.

