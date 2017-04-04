RacingJunk.Com Partners with Virginia Motor Speedway

“The partnership with RacingJunk.com offers Virginia Motor Speedway racers a central location for classified ads when buying and selling race cars and parts throughout the year.”,” said Dave Seay, Director of Sales, Marketing and PR for VMS.

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is excited to announce that it has been named the Official Classifieds of Virginia Motor Speedway. The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of Virginia Motor Speedway events while extending RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for anyone looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

Virginia Motor Speedway is one of the nation’s premier dirt track facilities in the country featuring a half-mile clay track with 14 degree banking in both corners and 4 degrees on the front and back stretch, Virginia Motor Speedway runs on select Saturday nights from April through the first week of October. The track offers plenty of thrills for newcomers and longtime fans alike.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Motorhead Media and RacingJunk.com as the “Official Classifieds” of Virginia Motor Speedway,” said Dave Seay, Director of Sales, Marketing and PR for VMS. “The partnership with RacingJunk.com offers Virginia Motor Speedway racers a central location for classified ads when buying and selling race cars and parts throughout the year.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re thrilled to be partnering with Virginia Motor Speedway. Dirt track racing is a growing area of interest for RacingJunk’s members and visitors, and Virginia Motor Speedway is a great track. The RacingJunk community should get a lot of enjoyment from the news we’ll bring them with this partnership."

For more information on Virginia Motor Speedway, visit their website at vamotorspeedway.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.