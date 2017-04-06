Sony Pictures Animation

THE ART OF SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE

Written by Tracey Miller-Zarneke

Foreword by Veronique Culliford

Smurfs: The Lost Village in Theaters April 7

Based on the classic Smurfs comic books by Belgian artist Peyo, the beloved blue creatures come to life in Sony Pictures Animation’s action-packed feature film. In this all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy, and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

The Art of Smurfs: The Lost Village presents hundreds of storyboards, character design, and location concept pieces. With a foreword by Veronique Culliford, daughter of Pierre (Peyo) Culliford, this insider’s guide celebrates her father’s cherished Smurfs and provides a glimpse into the creative process that turned his popular comics into a feature-length, animated film.

Author: Tracey Miller-Zarneke

Publisher: Cameron + Company

ISBN: 978-1-944903-10-7

Format: Hardcover, 160 pages, 11 x 10

Publication date: April 17, 2017

Distributor: PGW/Perseus

Retail: $45.00

Tracey Miller-Zarneke has long been fascinated with the world of animation, way beyond her credited roles on the feature films Meet the Robinsons, Chicken Little, and The Emperor’s New Groove. She is also the celebrated author of several books on animated features: The Art of Meet the Robinsons, The Art of Kung Fu Panda (1 and 2), The Art of How to Train Your Dragon, The Art and Making of Hotel Transylvania and the original The Art and Making of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Tracey lives in Los Angeles, California.

