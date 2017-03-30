Datalogic to Feature End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions at Promat 2017

“Promat is the ideal showcase for industry professionals to see firsthand how Datalogic global leadership and cutting-edge technologies can streamline their complete supply chain,” states Diego Nieto, T&L General Manager at Datalogic.

Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, will have supply chain solutions on display in booth S1034 at the Promat 2017 show held April 3-6, in Chicago’s McCormick Place.

Promat is the premier expo for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain equipment in North America. Supply chain professionals from over 110 countries will attend, intent on finding technology solutions to improve their supply chain processes. As a global leader, Datalogic is uniquely positioned as one of the few technology companies able to deliver solutions spanning the complete supply chain from manufacturing through retail POS. Datalogic technology is used in every facet of the supply chain to efficiently and effectively detect, identify, mark, sort, ship, receive and fulfill.

“Enterprises realize that to deliver the benefits of omni-channel commerce, their supply chains must adapt and become more flexible, nimble and efficient,” states Diego Nieto, T&L General Manager at Datalogic. “Promat is the ideal showcase for industry professionals to see firsthand how Datalogic global leadership and cutting-edge technologies can streamline their complete supply chain and help make omni-channel fulfillment a reality.”

Visit the Datalogic booth, S1034, to experience multiple demonstrations illustrating solutions designed to address supply chain challenges including:



Omni-channel fulfillment using the Jade™ automated scanning portal

Leading-edge machine vision technology for ‘Beyond Bar Code’ solutions

AV7000™ high performance long range linear camera

Inventory Management using the Falcon™X3+ and Skorpio™X3 mobile computers

Item traceability using the PowerScan™ family of barcode readers

Delivery verification by the DL-Axist™ PDA with Android™

Warehouse management through the implementation of multiple UHF RFID options

Stop by booth S1034 for a chance to win either a Yeti soft-sided cooler or Amazon Echo each day of the show. Double your chance to win by visiting the Datalogic booth, number 1425, at the Automate Show, and see a wide range of automated manufacturing solutions.

On Wednesday, April 5, Bradley Weber, Application and Engineering Leader & Product Specialist with Datalogic, will speak during the ‘Automating Warehousing and Logistics Operations’ session. Mr. Weber’s topic is ‘A New Method for Intelligent Package Identification and Location’. The session will begin at 3:00 PM in room N230-A at McCormick Place.

***

Datalogic is a global leader in the automatic data capture and process automation markets, specialized in the designing and production of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, RFID vision and laser marking systems. Datalogic solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries, along the entire value chain. The world's leading players in the four reference industries use Datalogic products, certain of the attention to the customer and of the quality of the products that the Group has been offering for 45 years. Today Datalogic Group, headquartered in Bologna (Italy), employs approximately 2,700 staff worldwide, distributed in 30 countries, with manufacturing and repair facilities in the USA, Brazil, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and Vietnam. In 2016 Datalogic had a turnover of 576.5 million Euro and invested over 50 million Euros in Research & Development, with an asset of more than 1,200 patents in multiple jurisdictions. Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. More information about Datalogic at http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Jade, PowerScan, Falcon and the Falcon logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates in many countries including the USA and EU. AV7000, Skorpio and DL-Axist are trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. and/or its affiliates. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.