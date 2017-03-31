Raw Femme Hosts Music Business & Career Development Workshop

I am thrilled to bring this eclectic group of men and women together, who share a common goal of offering guidance to entrepreneurs & musicians ready to launch their brands in the music world of today.

Raw Femme would like to formally invite you and your organization to join us at our upcoming music business and artist development speaker series on April 7, 2017 between 4:00pm - 6:00pm at The Platinum Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to Raw Femme’s online platform, we host local female-centric events including the “Female Founder Workshop.” Our inaugural workshop took place on February 11, 2017, where we joined forces with local entrepreneurs and business professionals who provided information, resources, and encouragement for women entrepreneurs, empowering each to successfully launch or grow a creative business venture to the next stage of profitability and success. A recap of this event can be found here: http://www.rawfemme.com/small-business

The second edition of the “Female Founder Workshop,” is designed to provide a wealth of knowledge, resources and strategies in achieving career advancement for the next generation of musicians and aspiring music industry professionals. Men and women will learn new concepts & techniques that can be applied to all aspects of artist development. We welcome both artists and music enthusiasts to join us for a one-of-kind music workshop, followed by DJ 88’s POP-UP "LIVE” concert series, celebrating the album release and live performance by The American Weather, inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

When:

Friday, April 7th, 2017

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Where:

The Platinum Hotel & Spa

211 East Flamingo Road Las Vegas, NV 89169

Itinerary:

4pm - 5pm: Golden Hour + Networking

5pm - 6pm: Panel Discussion

Complimentary Food and Beverage available.

Admission:

$5.00 - Promo Code: Founder50

http://www.rawfemme.com/founder

Panel to include experienced music industry professionals and up–and–coming local musicians:

DJ88 (Bree DeLano)

DJ / Music & Event Curator

Pop-Up LIVE & Pop-Up The Series

Alexandria Le

Pianist & Yamaha Artist

Founder and Executive Artistic Director

Notes with a Purpose | noteswithapurpose.org

Las Vegas Music & Wine Festival | lasvegasmusicandwine.com

Courtney Davis

Producer of BalconyTV

Co-Founder of Angenoux Productions

Anthony Krantz

The American Weather Lead Singer and Guitarist

Mark R. Smith

Entertainment Lawyer

About Raw Femme

Raw Femme is a multi-faceted, artistically inclined platform fueled by creative and artistic women that hosts local female-centric events, produces online editorial content, and collaborates with other like-minded organizations.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.rawfemme.com/founder

Press Contact:

Amanda “Rawky” Lozano

702.250.2125

rawky(at)rawfemme(dot)com

@RawFemme

###