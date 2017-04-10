Ophelia Cache Performs For Dinnerland

... a compelling blend vintage-style blues, & current hip-hop, with personal introspective twist

Ophelia Cache is an independent recording artist currently based in Brooklyn New York.

Her music is chockfull of ethereal soundscapes, heavy beats, and punchy grooves, echoing the work of artists such as Portishead, James Blake, and Travis Scott. Her recent appearance with Dinnerland.tv is a sample of Ophelia’s sound: a compelling blend vintage-style blues, & current hip-hop, with personal introspective twist. In spite of the emotional nature of this performance, Ophelia's music betrays a lot of energy and a love for upbeat drum patters with a classic 808 flare.

Ophelia Cache originally hails from Denver where she grew up a classically trained clarinetist and pianist. Ophelia is now known for dazzling New York City events and venues using her sweet yet seductive voice as the most bewitching instrument in her arsenal.

Ophelia Cache's musical style has taken the R&B / Hip-Hop genre to a different world. This acoustic version of her upcoming single "Cracks" is a masterful spin on blues music, displaying melancholy of lost love while offering inspiration. Fans can hear Ophelia Cache on Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud. Her music is also available for purchase on iTunes & Amazon.com.

Tri-State area residents can check out a live Ophelia Cache performance Wednesday April 12th at The Vynl in the East Village section of New York.

