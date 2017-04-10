NASA Presents Its Silver Snoopy Award to Valcor's Yuri Gerasimov

Pictured: NJ Senator Thomas Kean, US Congressman Leonard Lance, Yuri Gerasimov, Colonel Douglas Wheelock The Silver Snoopy Award is given to candidates who have significantly contributed to the human space flight program to ensure flight safety and mission success.

Valcor Engineering is proud to announce that Yuri Gerasimov, Chief Engineer, has been awarded NASA’s Silver Snoopy Award. Yuri is being recognized for his outstanding support to the Human Space Flight Program, especially the key role he played in helping develop the oxygen Tank Pressurization Assembly which is a Main Propulsion System component within the Core State oxygen pressurization system.

The Silver Snoopy Award is given to candidates who have significantly contributed to the human space flight program to ensure flight safety and mission success. Less than 1 percent of the aerospace program workforce receive it annually, making it a special honor to receive this award.

“Valcor is so proud for having been able to participate in space flight since this nation’s very first ventures into space,” stated Tom Iervolino, Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategies. “We are proud and honored to be a supplier to Boeing and member of the Space Launch System (SLS) Team. As a company, we are inspired every day by the importance of the mission and also the work performed by talented Scientists and Engineers making this happen. Yuri Gerasimov, Silver Snoopy Award recipient, is one of those inspirational Engineers. From his early days as a Design Engineer, it was clear that Yuri would be turning out some incredible valve designs. Two decades later, as Chief Engineer for Valcor’s Aerospace Engineering Product Group, he and his team are still turning out some very cool designs; most recently for the SLS Program. We are so very proud of Yuri and NASA awarding him a Silver Snoopy Award.”

The award itself is a sterling silver Snoopy lapel pin, designed by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz, and has flown on a Space Shuttle mission. This particular Silver Snoopy lapel pin has flown aboard Expedition 25 to the International Space Station on October 27, 2010.

Yuri’s Silver Snoopy Award, along with a certificate of appreciation and commendation letter, was presented on March 27th, by NASA Astronaut Colonel Douglas H. Wheelock. To date, the retired Colonel has logged more than 178 days in space. He flew on STS-120 and served as a Flight Engineer for Expedition 24 and commander for Expedition 25. During the last mission, Wheelock conducted three unplanned spacewalks to replace a faulty ammonia pump module.

Congressman Leonard Lance was in attendance and gave his remarks on this wonderful accomplishment for Yuri and the entire Valcor team. State Senator Tom Kean was also present for the ceremony, along with Springfield Deputy Mayor Maria Vassallo and Springfield Police Chief John Cook.

