eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP), has published a new case study relating how the company completely rebuilt a client’s IT infrastructure with Microsoft technology to increase performance and worker productivity. The study features local architecture and design firm, H2 Architects.

Beginning in August, 2016, eMazzanti’s engineers worked on-site for three days installing equipment and coordinating with vendors to complete the upgrade. As intended, H2 maintained operations during the entire upgrade process.

The comprehensive upgrade plan included HP Z400 Windows 10 Workstations, an HP ML350 ProLiant Server, automatic backups, improved network security and faster Wi-Fi access on three floors. The addition of Office 365 for business and a virtual private network (VPN) enabled partners and staff to work from anywhere.

“eMazzanti brought our IT system into the modern world,” related Yungie Hahn, President, H2 Architects. “They know what they're doing and they understand our business. Working with them is like working with friends.”

Below are a few excerpts from the case study: “H2 Architects Goes All-in with IT Infrastructure Upgrade.”

Faster and More Secure

“H2’s network and workstations now operate at much faster speeds. ‘Starting up the machines that we're working on is practically instant vs. waiting a few minutes and going to get a cup of coffee before the upgrade,’ related Hahn. With a new, commercial-grade firewall and automated backups, H2’s labor-intensive, proprietary designs and client data are much more secure.”

Increased Productivity

“Office 365 and the new VPN enable H2’s staff to work productively from home or clients’ facilities as needed. Increased productivity shortens project timelines and enhances customer satisfaction. ‘We'll be more streamlined,’ stated Hahn. ‘And, that definitely benefits our clients in terms of the time it takes to complete a project.’”

All-in is Better for the Business

“After eMazzanti Technologies replaced H2’s entire IT infrastructure in one upgrade, Hahn offered some advice for other business owners. ‘If you're going to upgrade, do it right so your equipment can last,’ she stated. ‘We did it all at once to have our systems set up to be more beneficial for the business.’”

Infrastructure Installation and Maintenance

eMazzanti Technologies infrastructure installation and maintenance services result in less worry, less stress, reduced costs and proactive around the clock protection for business assets. eMazzanti’s affordable 24/7 proactive network monitoring, management and maintenance provide customized, comprehensive protection for a flat monthly fee.

