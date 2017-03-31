April 2 Reveal of 33,215 Handmade Origami Peace Cranes

Hundreds of people at a church in Lakewood, Colorado are taking a stand in support of peace and they’re doing it with their hands -- quietly and thoughtfully.

For the past two months, the congregants of Mile Hi Church, and friends of the church from all over the world, have been hand folding 33,215 origami paper cranes. Each crane serves as a remembrance of those killed by gun violence in America each year, including more than 2,600 children.

The Peace Crane Ministry is led by Rev. Shannon O’Hurley, Associate Minister at Mile Hi Church who is the director of the Interfaith/Multicultural Ministry. “Our congregants have jumped into this Peace project with both feet! We will be complete by April 2, the last Sunday in the Season for Non-Violence; an annual 64 day campaign, spanning the January 30th and April 4th memorial anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The Peace Crane is an international symbol of peace and for the past year, Mile Hi Church has already been sending them all over the world. For example, cranes have been sent to Orlando, Florida after the nightclub shooting, others were sent to Paris after the terrorist shootings and many were sent to the communities affected by the shootings in Dallas. Senior Minister Dr. Roger Teel shared, “Peace Cranes from Mile Hi Church are an extension of the hearts of every beautiful soul who crafted them. They also represent the universal urge and vision within the heart of humanity for peace and well-being for all people."

The Peace Crane itself is a beautiful piece of art and more importantly the cranes carry a vibration of love, compassion, generosity and commitment to peace. Rev. O’Hurley stated, “Mile Hi Church Peace Cranes are physical symbols or our unwavering vision and commitment to Peace in Our Lifetime--for all people everywhere!"

On April 2 at 5:30 p.m., the congregation of Mile Hi Church, and their Interfaith partners from around Colorado, will unveil the 33,215 cranes at a special service called “Inclusive Christianity, a Path to Healing.” Bishop Yvette Flunder, a champion for Inclusive Christianity for decades, will provide Spiritual clarity and tools based on the Gandhi-King model of peaceful action. The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus will lead the service.

The entire Denver Metro community is invited to Mile Hi Church on Sunday, April 2 as we experience the power of 33,215 cranes and a night to remember.