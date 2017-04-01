MaritzCX Strengthens Mobile Survey Response Rates with OnePoint Global

30th March 2017 (PRWEB UK) 1 April 2017 -- MaritzCX, the world’s leading customer experience technology and services company, today announced its partnership with OnePoint Global, a global leader in mobile and online surveys. The partnership fully empowers clients with a global mobile CX survey solution, to further extend their programmes in today’s bourgeoning mobile world.

The partnership with OnePoint Global allows the systematic integration of SMS as an additional feedback tool which is entirely complementary to existing CX survey architecture.

SMS surveys are transmitted in any language consistently across all time zones to any type of handset. Customers benefit from increased completion rates, speed of transmission and response along with the ability to reach their target audiences in their channel of choice.

SMS coverage is currently available in all countries (with the exception of North Korea and Eritrea), and when used as a feedback channel adds speed and scalability to CX programmes with up to 80% of respondents replying to an SMS survey in less than 2 hours.

“With the increased time spent on mobile devices and tablets, mobile engagement has become an essential part of a complete CX programme, especially in the B2C market,” commented Stephan Thun, CEO International at MaritzCX. “For our clients we aim to ensure that every survey is a highly personalised experience. By being able to deliver surveys to all types of devices our clients see a significant increase in structured responses both in volume and the time to reply.”

Designing and delivering compelling mobile surveys that engage customers and consumers and drive response rates requires a fully-integrated global SMS service. The partnership between MaritzCX and OnePoint Global provides a single ‘always-on’ industry leading gateway for high quality, high volume SMS traffic. OnePoint Global SMS allows for localised (in country number) and international coverage through a single gateway connection, to deliver a consistent approach to mobile survey fulfilment. Format rendering ensures compatibility with all mobile devices and the SMS service supports optional online surveys.

When deploying SMS surveys for instance in the financial services or telecommunications sectors, completion rates have increased to between 20-32%. An above average rate achieved by providing a convenient way to respond, fitting the changing lifestyle.

Tim Snaith, Chief Research Officer at OnePoint Global, added “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with a market leading provider of CX solutions. Our collective sector expertise and joint recognition of the importance to appeal to target audiences by providing a positive, personalised, branded Mobile CX survey solution offers clients a unique proposition to reach their target audiences in today’s Mobile world. We fully complement MaritzCX’s research services and CX domain knowledge.”

The OnePoint Global partnership further extends the value of a personalised experience across mobile networks and languages, to send and collect data via Mobile research channels and to analyse within existing CX Management suites.

