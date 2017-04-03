We have made great strides toward improving the quality of life for thousands of Haitians living in rural villages. [...] However, we still have much more work to do.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe will announce, during a news conference/meet-and-greet, plans for the upcoming 2nd Annual GEM Gala and introduce a video presentation which highlights some of the extraordinary humanitarian work taking place in rural villages. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 6:00 p.m, at The Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Fl. 33137.

“We have made great strides toward improving the quality of life for thousands of Haitians living in rural villages. We have witnessed miraculous transformations in communities where men, women and children once cut-off from basic necessities, now have access to healthcare, education, job training and entrepreneurship. Entire villages are on the road to becoming self-sustaining. However, we still have much more work to do and we need South Florida’s help. South Floridians have been true friends, and champions for the people of Haiti. Our goal, with your support, is to end the suffering of thousands of people by providing them with the tools necessary to succeed, and to build a better future for generations to come,” said Laurent Lamothe, Haiti’s former Prime Minister and the son of noted scholar Dr. Louis G. Lamothe, for whom the foundation was named.

Global Empowerment Mission was founded by Michael Capponi, an American businessman and humanitarian.

The 2nd Annual GEM Gala will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., at Island Gardens, located at 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, Florida 33132. Organizers promise it will be a fun night of dinner and dancing under the stars with surprise special guest performances.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe is available for interviews.