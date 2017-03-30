Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Mr. Shailesh Patel, Global Director, Technology Strategy and Customer Integration, will be presenting at the upcoming ISPE 2017 Europe Annual Conference, to be held at the Crowne Plaza Barcelona - Fira Center Hotel, Barcelona, Spain, on April 3 – 5, 2017.

Mr. Patel’s presentation, on Wednesday April 5, at 4 p.m., is entitled “What Technological Solutions Exist to Support the Clinical Supply Chain, Today and Tomorrow?”, and will broadly discuss new developments within the supply chain industry that are designed to help overcome challenges in clinical materials distribution and patient compliance. These include innovative approaches to labelling, real-time tracking of clinical materials from storage to patient receipt, dynamic inventory monitoring, and automatic management alerts for events such as temperature excursions and potential stock-outs.

Additionally, he will discuss how new technologies, designed to support patient compliance with treatment regimens outside of the clinical setting, are quickly developing, including internet-connected packaging and “smart pills”, which transmit information from inside the body.

Shailesh Patel is responsible for technology leadership and adoption. He has more than 25-years’ experience in developing, implementing and selling software solutions, the last 12 spent directly within clinical supplies. Prior to joining Catalent, he was co-founder of Enigma Information Systems Limited, a software consultancy specializing in designing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions and a systems integrator for a global ERP solution. Mr. Patel has a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from De-Montfort University, Leicester, U.K., and is a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) EU Investigational Products Community of Practice (IP COP) Steering Committee.

For more information on the ISPE conference, visit: http://www.ispe.org/2017-europe-annual-conference, and to arrange a meeting with Mr. Patel at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard(at)nepr(dot)eu

