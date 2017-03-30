Providing educational tools for children to create, build and grow is what it is all about

Imagination Playground, LLC – creators of the breakthrough Big Blue Blocks that encourage child-directed free play, announces its fourth winner of the increasingly program called Submit To Win! With a total of 15 Big Block Sets awarded, plus two other significant prize levels, schools and family centers continue to have numerous opportunities to participate and win in this generous program.

Genesee Intermediate School District’s Head Start joins previous winners, Middletown Recreational Center, Rita Miller Elementary and Marshall Area YMCA as the proud recipients of the fourth Submit To Win Big Block Set. Erin Bradley, Manley Early Childhood Center Coordinator says, “I am so excited for the children at Manley Early Childhood Center to interact with the Imagination Playground set. When we unveiled the sample set of blocks to the children, they were thrilled! The Imagination Playground materials are going to provide so many opportunities for creativity, construction, teamwork, and STEAM activities!”

Dave Krishock, President & CEO of Imagination Playground was thrilled to hear and early childhood center had won this week, “One of the greatest things about this program is the ability to introduce our Big Blue Blocks to new children! The excitement on their faces in the videos and pictures we receive each week tells us we are doing something worthwhile. Providing educational tools for children to create, build and grow is what it is all about!”

With the Manley Early Childhood Center, Marshall Area YMCA, Rita Miller Elementary and Middletown Recreation Center victories, there are 11 remaining opportunities to win an Imagination Playground Big Block Set. Big Block Set prizes will be drawn weekly through the end of May. In addition to the Big Block Sets, there are three other prize levels which include Big Block Play Dates at your school or family center as well as Pop Out Mini Playgrounds given to entire school enrollments or community center members. Additionally, every entrant will receive their very own Pop Out Mini Playground. With no limits on the number of times participants may enter the contest, keep entering daily to increase your chances of winning.

Anyone interested in learning more about Imagination Playground – our Submit To Win Promotion - or any of their creative products or programs are encouraged to call 1-678-604-7466 or email ContactUs(at)ImaginationPlayground(dot)Org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual. Social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and science, nature, discovery centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com