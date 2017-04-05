HostSailor Now Offers SSL Certificate Solutions For Small Businesses

When businesses don’t employ SSL certificates, they lose potential customers. This is more tragic for small businesses who are trying to make a place for themselves in the industry.

HostSailor is a reputed hosting provider, offering comprehensive online solutions to small and large businesses. The company now introduces a range of SSL certificates at highly affordable rates to improve online security. Small ecommerce businesses and tech startups primarily benefit from these affordable options. Opting for SSL security reflects the commitment of a business in providing optimized services to their customers. HostSailor is thus emerging as a reliable hosting partner in today’s startup culture.

As a global hosting partner, the company provides dedicated, VPS and shared hosting solutions to companies around the world. Their servers are located in Netherlands and Romania, while the company is registered in Dubai. They offer multiple hosting options, including KVM, Xen and OpenVZ plans. They also provide optimized hosting for both Windows and Linux based systems. The company boasts favorable customer reviews and ratings, attributed to the flexibility of their service plans.

In addition, the company also provides SSL certificates. These certificates ensure online security by digitally binding a cryptographic key to a company’s details. The https protocol and a padlock are activated when SSL certificate is installed on a server. This secures connections made from a server to the customer’s browser. Without installing the certificate, a business risks customer information that can be intercepted and misused.

Small businesses often have a hard time finding a reliable hosting partner. Hence, they end up risking their customer’s online security. “People know about the green padlock today. If a website doesn’t have the secured mark, people leave the website. When businesses don’t employ SSL certificates, they lose potential customers. This is more tragic for small businesses who are trying to make a place for themselves in the industry. Your clients and customers should feel secure in doing business with you,” explained Mr. Shehab Ahmed, CTO, HostSailor.

HostSailor offers six different options, including certificates from renowned companies such as Symantec and Thawte. Incorporating reliable SSL solutions secures data transfers, logins, credit card transactions and connections to social network.

“We use manual validation for verification which ensures high customer confidence. The trust marks on our SSL solutions are recognized instantly by most browsers, making it very effective,” concluded Mr. Ahmed.

Multiple SSL certificates are listed on HostSailor’s website. The company encourages contact through phone and website for further information.

About the Company

HostSailor.com is a registered company in Dubai, UAE and a global shared, VPS and dedicated hosting server provider. They also offer SSL certificates and domains along with live customer support service. Their business is customer-centric, focusing on providing personalized solutions through a dedicated team.