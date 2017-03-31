Competition is significant among rehabilitation and wellness facilities, including continuing care retirement communities across the country. As each one strives to carve out its unique industry niche, many are led to create comprehensive and innovative ways to strengthen their services and client outcomes.

At Carolina Village in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Life Enrichment Coordinator, Laura Husak focuses her team around a wellness program focused on eight dimensions. Her novel vision of unification across resident-led and staff-led classes and activities showcases a contemporary approach to the aging public’s growing needs. Her more holistically “balanced” method includes aquatics and other blended means of wellness to encourage participation, maximize outreach opportunities and provide effective marketing topics and opportunities.

Husak will share her organization’s realized goal of multidimensional wellness during an International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) webinar on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. E.D.T. Aptly titled “Journey to a Multidimensional Wellness Program,” the event follows the course Husak and her team took to make this new vision a reality. During the webinar, attendees will be introduced to several topics including:



Understanding the importance of a program based upon eight dimensions of wellness.

Anticipating and mitigating roadblocks before they occur.

Engaging staff and participants to create a stronger team.

Encouraging and getting senior management buy-in.

Improving aquatic programming attendance to boost pool use and client outcomes.

“Journey to a Multidimensional Wellness Program” is free to attend, although online preregistration is required. The webinar is being sponsored by HydroWorx, a leading provider of aquatic therapy pools, standalone modalities and other equipment.

About the Presenter

Before Laura Husak joined Carolina Village, she was an athletic trainer at Hendersonville Sports for 17 years. An Appalachian State University graduate, Husak holds degrees in health promotion (major) and sports medicine (minor).

About HydroWorx

Since the late 1990s, HydroWorx has manufactured aquatic therapy products with integrated underwater treadmills to enable rehabilitation professionals to more effectively offer their patients the opportunity to increase range of motion, decrease risk of falls and joint stress, and remain motivated through the rehab process.

Products such as the HydroWorx 2000 and 500 therapy products, along with the HydroWorx 300 system have revolutionized the face of aquatic therapy; in fact, HydroWorx technology is used by world-class facilities such as OrthoCarolina, Cleveland Clinic, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Genesis Healthcare, Neuroworx, Clear Choice Healthcare, PruittHealth, Premier Rehab, Leg Up Farm and many other healthcare facilities across the country.

HydroWorx offers a wide range of underwater treadmill pools and peripheral products and services. Every day, more than 30,000 athletes and patients use HydroWorx technology to recover from injuries and health conditions.

More information about HydroWorx can be found at http://www.HydroWorx.com.