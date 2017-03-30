Dove Public Charter Schools, Oklahoma, Select Infinite Campus

The Campus team was helpful and knowledgeable about school systems, which will make our jobs easier during implementation.

Infinite Campus was selected by Dove Public Charter Schools as its new student information system (SIS) to eliminate duplicate data entry and increase parental involvement in the educational process.

After 10 years of using a homegrown database, Dove Schools decided to search for an SIS with more functionality to benefit staff and parents. The charter reviewed four SIS vendors and collected feedback from administrators and teachers. “We selected Infinite Campus for the product’s ease-of-use,” said Ilhan Guzey, Assistant Superintendent. “The Campus team was helpful and knowledgeable about school systems, which will make our jobs easier during implementation. We felt they would best fit our needs.”

Dove Schools is looking forward to utilizing the Campus Portal and Mobile App. “One of the main concerns we previously heard from parents was the lack of a mobile application to check their children’s grades and attendance,” said Guzey.

The Campus Portal and Mobile App intelligently interact with the information stored in the school’s Infinite Campus database. Parents and students can login from any device and from anywhere for real-time access to grades, assignments, and school and teacher communications. “The portal and app will greatly increase parental involvement in their children’s education, which will also strengthen the parent-teacher-student triad,” said Guzey.

Campus will help Dove Schools streamline administrative processes through the National Records Exchange tool, which will transfer student records from other Campus customers and reduce the security risk of a paper-based transfer. “This will help us spend less time and effort to locate that information,” said Guzey.

Reducing duplicate data entry was another objective of Dove Schools, which they will accomplish with Data Health Check (DHC), a Campus Premium Product. DHC detects errors and improves data accuracy in the SIS.

Dove Schools is scheduled to go live in July 2017.

About Dove Public Charter Schools

Serving students for over 15 years, Dove Schools promote disciplined, organized and vigorous education. The faculty and staff at each of four campuses (Dove Science Academy Elementary; Dove Science Academy OKC; Dove Science Academy Tulsa; and Discovery School of Tulsa) work diligently to mold responsive, productive and civic-minded individuals. Dove Schools provide STEM focused high-quality education to more than 1,800 students. http://www.doveschools.org

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 20 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. http://www.infinitecampus.com