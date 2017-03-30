Spring into History on April 29! Explore local history, hidden treasures and more during the free event with over 20 historic sites all open to visitors! Explore sites on your own and traverse centuries of American heritage and culture in Franklin County PA.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau springs into history with its fifth annual history ramble-aptly named Spring into History on April 29!

Explore local history, hidden treasures and more during the free event with over 20 historic sites all open to visitors! Explore sites on your own and traverse centuries of American heritage and culture in Franklin County PA. Take in Native American artifacts. Explore the history and culture of the frontier and colonial America, the Underground Railroad, and the Civil War. See architectural and archaeological history. Take the leap, take a fresh look at Franklin County and spring into America's history.

Spring Into History includes stops such as the Waynesboro Industrial Museum, where Waynesboro’s Frank Landis built Landis Tool company and revolutionized the industry. Follow escaping enslaved, traveling toward freedom in south central Pennsylvania, through an area known as Ground Zero of the Underground Railroad. Or, discover more Underground Railroad history at Allison Antrim Museum in Greencastle. This site includes an authentic slave collar and the story of the man, who wore it.

Explore two centuries of history at the Franklin County Old jail museum house, built in 1818 and surviving the Confederate burning of Chambersburg in 1864. This jail was Pennsylvania's oldest continuously operating jail. A few doors from the Old jail is the Mary Ritner boarding house. The property, designated as an Underground Railroad site by the National Park Service's Network to Freedom program, served as John Brown's northern headquarters during the raid on Harpers Ferry in the summer of 1859.

Experience Civil War history grounds at The Battle of Monterey Pass Museum. This museum explores Civil War history and Pennsylvania's second largest battle fought as part of the retreat of the Campaign of Gettysburg where more than 10,000 Confederate and Union soldiers clashed at midnight in a raging storm across two states and four counties.

Learn more about forest fire protection at the PA Forest Fire Museum at Caledonia State Park. The museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the heritage of forest fire protection and honoring Pennsylvania's pioneers in forest stewardship. With displays and interactive exhibits, visitors can trace the past and point to the future of forestry while enjoying a variety of Smokey Bear keepsakes, such as lunch boxes and salt and pepper shakers.

Spring into History has over twenty sites organized in a circular route that visitors can begin the tour at any point and all sites have no admission fee. For a booklet, contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau or pick up a booklet at any of the sites. An online version of the booklet will become available closer to the event at http://www.explorefranklincountypa.com.

Going on as well during April 29 is the United Way of Franklin County's Hunt United history scavenger hunt! See the sights and join a fun-filled team to compete against others! Enjoy a carnival-themed after party, cash prizes, music and more! To register, visit http://www.uwfcpa.org or call 717-262-0015!

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the history, arts, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more….plan your visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, by contacting 866.646.8060, 717.552.2977 or by paging through the online visitors guide.