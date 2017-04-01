True Colours 360, London's leading 360 VR video agency, publishes "Lessons Through the Lens: A 360 VR Video Guide," a revealing insight on how to create pioneering communications and marketing in 2017

"We've been up-and-down the country to film hotels, museums, retail stores and lots besides... Along the way we've learned heaps about what works (and what doesn't) in 360 Video and virtual reality. This guide shares our experience" Jamie Harding, Co-Founder, True Colours 360

Despite the 360 Video and Virtual Reality hype, as a ground-breaking way to grab attention, there are still many unknowns around "best practice."

Marketing and communication professionals are excited by the potential, but also anxious about how to best use the technology, and what metrics to put in place for measuring success

As a completely new format, the rule book for traditional video marketing no longer applies, so "Lessons Through the Lens," helps to clarify the unknowns and provide a foundation to successful 360 Video and Virtual Reality production for all

Founded by Jamie Harding, an experienced marketer, True Colours 360 offers a refreshingly, unique spin on 360 Video and Virtual Reality Production. Beyond looking for the next short-lived video fad, the True Colours 360 team take a strategic approach centred on driving lasting ROI

We’re a marketing-centric video production agency, says Jamie Harding, Founder, True Colours 360.

"We focus on solving customer problems rather than applying technology for the sake of it.

"People love to engage with 360 Video and Virtual reality so we want to help create projects that really work. We hope our insight shared in this guide helps brands to unlock untapped marketing potential."

Lessons Through the Lens, tackles the big questions:



What is 360 Video and how does it fit in the Augmented and Virtual Reality landscape

How to best produce a 360 Video and Virtual Reality experience for your audience

The technology and what you need to know to meeting expectations

As 360 Video and Virtual Reality become mainstream, it’s vital to ensure your marketing and communications teams are fully equipped with the knowhow to meet digital customer expectations.

There is no one size fits all

When it comes to 360 Video and Virtual Reality experience, the case for each and every organisation is unique.

True Colours 360 work on a range of wonderful projects from for retail store tours, to charity street campaigns, and interactive hotel guides to encourage direct bookings.

It’s vital that your 360 VR video works to deliver your specific objectives, says Jamie Harding, Co-Founder, True Colours 360.

"The key is to identify exactly what will resonate with your audience, from customers to internal stakeholders. It’s not a case of one size fits all."

True Colours 360 is on a mission to help marketing and communications teams everywhere best share their vision with professional 360 Video and Virtual Reality experiences.

The newly published guide supports organisations of all shapes and sizes to help tell their story in the most engaging and authentic way possible.

To read the guide, click here: http://bit.ly/2lbFBvf

About True Colours 360

Based in London (or London based), True Colours 360 help teams across travel, retail, charity and big brands create professional 360 VR videos to increase customers, boost brand awareness and engage internal stakeholders.

True Colours 360 project manage each video every step of the way, from concept, to production and editing, to advising on best way to market your video for maximum impact and reach.

Drawing on an experienced team of marketers, story-tellers & film makers, True Colours 360 strive to find better ways for organisations to drive engagement.