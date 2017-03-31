Smart enterprises are learning that a great UX is integral to business success, for both externally and internally facing apps. If we can bring consumer-grade UX to business apps, companies and employees will thrive.

Skuid, the leading cloud user experience (UX) platform for building bespoke business apps without writing code, announced today that it has launched an Experience Design Group to assist Skuid customers and partners with best practices in UX.

The team will be led by Jeff Cole, Director of Experience Design Group, who recently joined Skuid from OpenTable where he was Director of Product Management. Jeff has worked in marketing, brand development, and strategic B2B and B2C consulting for some of the world's greatest brands from Coca-Cola, McDonalds, Home Depot, HCA, Columbia Healthcare and Tarkett to regional and national bank and lending institutions. Cole’s areas of expertise include user research, visual design, experience design, story mapping, and design thinking, among others. Cole is joined by other experienced UX professionals, several of which also came from OpenTable.

“Smart enterprises are learning that a great UX is integral to business success, for both externally and internally facing apps. If we can bring consumer-grade UX to business apps, companies and employees will thrive,” says Cole. “We have an incredibly talented team of UX experts at Skuid ready to undertake digital transformation with our customers.”

Cole’s statements about the ROI of a good UX resound with today’s industry experts and analysts. In a recent IBM study on enterprise software, experts estimated every $1 invested in ease of use returned between $10 and $100. Ease of use and effective user adoption comes from an exceptional UX. The Experience Design Group will help customers bring consumer-grade technology principles to their enterprise software.

Skuid’s customers, ranging from the Fortune 100 to small businesses, understand the value of human-centered UX for their enterprise software. In addition to this new UX service offering, Skuid offers solution implementation services, training, and a variety of technical support options to support customers of Skuid’s no-code UX platform.

With Skuid, companies tailor their enterprise software to meet specific user needs, making employees, partners and customers more efficient, productive, and happy. With Skuid, anyone can easily connect to disparate enterprise software systems of record to create a unified system of engagement. Skuid customers point and click to connect data to drag-and-drop components, building apps without writing code to save massive amounts of time and money.

ABOUT SKUID

Skuid was founded in 2013 on the simple belief that enterprise apps should stop forcing people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should behave more like the humans who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. With Skuid’s simple-to-use but incredibly robust cloud UX platform, anyone can connect to disparate data sources and assemble highly complex, beautiful, bespoke applications without writing code. More than 5 million users across 32 countries use Skuid to engage with each other, with data, and with new customers in meaningful ways.