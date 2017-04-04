DoublePositive, a performance-based online marketing company, announced today that its president, Joey Liner, was awarded Executive of the Year by LeadsCouncil, an independent online lead generation association. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and made strides to improve the lead generation industry.

“It’s been a week since I received the LeadsCouncil Executive of the Year Award, and I am overwhelmed by all of the wonderful responses,” Liner said. “I am honored to represent our industry by trying to show every day that you must do business the right way—ethically and transparently. I’m excited to continue growing this company in the years ahead. Our staff deserves all the credit for their hard work and dedication. It’s an honor and privilege to work with such amazing people each day.”

Liner accepted the award at LeadsCon, a premier conference for vertical media, online lead generation and direct response marketing.

DoublePositive was also the recipient of three Gold 2017 LEADER Awards for Best Call Center: Education, Best Call Center: Mortgage and Best 3rd Party Lead Generator: Education.

For more information about DoublePositive, please contact Joey Liner at joey(at)doublepositive(dot)com or 443-278-8566.

About DoublePositive

Founded in 2004, DoublePositive is a performance-based online marketing company serving lead buyers, lead sellers and direct response advertisers. Through its lead qualification and transfers technologies, and its digital advertising solutions, DoublePositive accelerates digital full-funnel demand generation and new customer acquisitions for highly visible brands and their agency partners. DoublePositive was twice named to Inc 500 l 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America.