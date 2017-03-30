HGA Insurance Builds Digital Transformation Plan with Applied

Applied Systems today announced that HGA Insurance has selected Applied Epic to automate business operations and centrally manage growth across all lines of business in a single application. As a part of HGA Insurance’s digital transformation strategy, the brokerage will also implement Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied Rating Services to provide customers and prospects anytime, anywhere access to insurance information.

Applied Epic, the fastest-growing cloud-based brokerage management system in the world, is the most technologically advanced software application for independent insurance brokerages to automate business operations and drive connectivity to insurers and insureds in the changing insurance marketplace. Purpose-built for insurance brokerages, Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within the brokerage to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business. Applied Epic’s unique software architecture provides scalability for brokerages with multiple global locations to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“Our growth-focused business model requires a single application to build our digital strategy on to take our brokerage into the future,” said Keiran Klotz, president, HGA Insurance. “Applied enables us to standardize our operations, gain greater access to products, and provide omnichannel customer service to enhance our competitive value in today’s digital age.”

As part of HGA Insurance’s broader digital transformation strategy, the brokerage also selected Applied CSR24, Applied Mobile and Applied Rating Services to deliver omnichannel customer service.



Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables brokerages to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online brokerage-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty, and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile is a purpose-built app that enables insurance brokerage staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their brokerage management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

Applied Rating Services is Canada’s comparative insurance rating service for brokerages and insurers across Canada; providing the greatest access to rate plans in the industry and the most accurate rates. With more than 30 years of experience in rating technology, Applied Systems offers the most comprehensive portfolio of rating services to deliver fast, accurate and mobile quoting for automobile and property insurance, enabling brokerages to more efficiently drive business growth, while providing a better client experience.

“The pace of business continues to increase as the industry becomes more connected, requiring growing brokerages to embrace technology to evolve business and customer service models,” Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “In partnering with Applied, HGA Insurance will be able to leverage automation, mobile, the cloud and real-time information exchange to grow and prosper as a digital brokerage.”

