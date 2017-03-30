Payments are relational to such a degree that a small change to one payment type can reverberate across several others, having a profound effect on the financial results for issuers and acquirers and the way consumers pay.

Debit cards continue to hold their place as one of the most used payment forms in the United States. Debit transaction volumes continue to grow despite the product’s maturity. Behind the exterior of steady, continued growth is a fight for control of debit transactions that is occurring between the global networks and electronic funds transfer (EFT) debit networks, issuers, and merchant acquirers.

A new ForeSight report from Mercator Advisory Group, A More Competitive Debit Network Battlefield, provides an understanding of the current debit card transaction market and the ways in which merchants are using their legal right and technical ability to optimize routing choice to their benefit, sometimes to the detriment of issuers and cardholders.

“Payments are relational to such a degree that a small change to one payment type can reverberate across several others, having a profound effect on the financial results for issuers and acquirers and the way consumers pay,” commented Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit Advisory Service at Mercator Advisory Group and author of the report.

Highlights of the ForeSight report include:



Debit transactions types and their financial impact to the payment industry four-party system.

Discussion of the evolving regulatory environment that has led to shifts in transaction routing.

Potential outcome in the marketplace if the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act is repealed

This report has 8 pages and 1 exhibit.

