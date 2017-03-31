min will host an interactive webinar, “How to Create Standout Digital Content,” on Thursday, April 13 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. (ET). Trainers include Breanne Heldman (Deputy News Director at Entertainment News), Kristen Maxwell Cooper (Executive Editor, Digital at The Knot) and Kate Spies (VP, Editorial & Audience Development at Bauer Xcel).

The webinar comes at a pivotal time for writers. According to a recent salary survey by Folio:, digital editors significantly out-earn those at print magazines.

At the webinar, participants can expect to learn:



How to identify and leverage topics for your audience

How to write headlines that readers have to click

How to maintain your editorial voice across platforms

Which formats perform best with specific demographics

How to leverage social media to promote and amplify your own content

How to leverage audience insights and the right KPIs to tweak your digital strategy

How to draw the line between highly engaging content and clickbate

What makes content go viral

The interactive min webinar will include real-time question and answer sessions with each speaker to ensure that specific questions are answered. To register, visit: http://www.minonline.com/webinars/digital-content/.

All webinar attendees will receive full access to speaker presentations for one year. Webinar tuition accommodates multi-person teams, so each registration site can have multiple participants for one low price.

For questions about the webinar content or assistance in registering, contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com.

min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events.