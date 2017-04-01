White Lotus Begins Brand Expansion in the American Market

White Lotus, a company that specializes in holistic eastern anti-aging and acupuncture products, announced it has begun the process of expanding its brand throughout the United States.

The company was founded in 2007 in Brisbane, Australia, originally as an offshoot of Golden Dragon TCM. It was started by a husband and wife duo, Anthony and Kamila Kingston, who met while studying acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. Their travels, studies and experiences led them to return to Brisbane and found White Lotus Cosmetic Acupuncture in 2006, which was the first clinic in Australia dedicated to the application of acupuncture and other eastern techniques for cosmetic purposes. Since then, the company and its products have gained great success.

“We are thrilled to continue the growth of our White Lotus brand by expanding into the United States,” said Anthony Kingston. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to reach out to a whole new audience of people who can benefit from acupuncture and eastern medicine to help slow down the aging process.”

White Lotus has made the effective health and beauty secrets of the Far East far more accessible to people in the western world. Unlike many other companies that focus on acupuncture and Chinese Medicine for anti-aging, the team behind White Lotus are experts in their field, and test all of their products to ensure customers are able to trust what they are using. The company’s products address common signs of aging like wrinkles, stretch marks, cellulite, scarring, back pain, skin conditions and hair loss, among others.

Its jade products have already become especially popular in the United States. The jade roller, for example, can improve lymphatic drainage, microcirculation and skin smoothness. Jade facials are used extensively in White Lotus’s clinics and training courses, and the roller offers customers a way to bring a piece of the White Lotus clinic experience into their homes. It is hygienic and effective, providing a cooling feeling to the skin after skin needling.

“We are excited to have this chance to expand to a new market and help more people achieve their anti-aging goals,” said Kingston.

For more information about White Lotus and its products, visit http://www.whitelotusantiaging.com.