Dalet Unified News Operations The new Dalet tools shown at NAB answer critical business needs, simplify the user experience, and invigorate operations across the board.

Dalet Digital Media Systems will be presenting the evolutions of its range of solutions at NAB 2017, from April 24th through April 27th, on booth SL6210. Based on the Dalet Galaxy orchestration and asset management platform, these solutions help streamline a variety of workflows including: Programs & Promos management, Multi-Platform distribution, Unified News Operations, Sports highlights & magazines, Post-Production and Multimedia radio.

Dalet will reveal a number of new features and functional enhancements, including: the launch of a new range of options for cost-effective business continuity, a full suite of tools and data model to manage IMF packages at scale, and enhancements to social media publication tools.

“As audiences keep demanding more content and shifting on which platform they want to consume it, content producers and distributors need to be able to continuously realign strategies and adapt. This directly calls for their operations to become fully agile. The Dalet Galaxy platform offers the perfect foundation for this transition, combining a mature and proven Workflow Engine technology, the industry leading MAM capabilities, a comprehensive set of powerful user tools, and a wide ecosystem of connected partner technologies,” states Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, Dalet. “The new Dalet tools shown at NAB answer critical business needs, simplify the user experience, and invigorate operations across the board, from ensuring business continuity via a secure virtualized or cloud-based infrastructure, to efficient bidirectional integration with social platforms, or simplifying a complex need like mass management of IMF packages.”

Business Continuity: For existing Dalet customers, Dalet introduces a new range of options for affordable business continuity. These solutions tap into a combination of innovative features for replication and failover, as well as virtualization and cloud to reduce the cost of infrastructure of the disaster recovery site.

Social Media: Efficient data-driven operations become critical. Social platforms offer a wealth of data about audiences that, when aggregated and made available at various levels of the media organization, allow more informed decision making whether it is for immediate editorial directions or longer-term strategic planning. Enhancements to the Dalet Galaxy platform make publishing to social channels easier and more intuitive, while keeping track of the outbound assets and pulling back all relevant data.

Managing IMF at Scale: With these latest enhancements, Dalet Galaxy offers the right data model and set of tools to manage IMF packages in typical workflows including ingest of IMF, mapping of content, preview, packaging and distribution.

Orchestrating Workflows Across the Media Enterprise

Central to most implementations, the Dalet Workflow Engine gives facilities all the agility and flexibility they need to build consistent, efficient and agile supply chains that connect all contributing siloes across the enterprise.

The engine orchestrates and automates a combination of user tasks and media services such as ingest, logging, editing, transcoding, QC, media packaging and distribution. The user-friendly Workflow Designer interface lets administrators intuitively model business processes by simply drag-and-dropping from a palette of stencils that span user tasks & notifications, media and metadata services, gateways, timeout and error management, and much more. This greatly simplifies preparing and delivering packages that require multiple languages, multiple graphic assets, multiple audio tracks, multiple subtitle tracks, and different delivery formats. Combined with Dalet Galaxy API, this provides an open framework that connects over 90 industry-leading vendors from storage & infrastructure technologies, to media services and post-production applications, to traffic and business platforms.

Unified News Operations

Dalet Unified News Operations is an agile and scalable solution that combines all the essential functions for the efficient modern newsroom. Based on the Dalet Galaxy platform, it offers a comprehensive suite of collaborative tools that help streamline the entire chain of operations from planning to ingest, logging, editing, graphics, show scheduling, studio automation, multi-platform distribution, and social platforms direct integration. The Dalet Workflow Engine allows users to design and orchestrate distribution workflows that require complex media packaging and automated distribution profiles.

Multimedia Radio

The new Dalet Galaxy-based Radio platform directly addresses the radio broadcast market's growing demand for solutions that help reach beyond the span of their transmitters to deliver the next generation radio experience. The comprehensive solution combines traditional robust and proven applications such as Dalet OnAir automation and Dalet Galaxy asset manager with latest generation tools for multimedia production and multi-platform distribution such as Dalet OneCut multitrack desktop editor, automated distribution to digital and social platforms, and connectors to new partner technologies such as multi-camera visual radio production including graphics.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

