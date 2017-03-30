Folio: is thrilled to announce the 2017 class of Top Women in Media. The annual program celebrates the creativity, innovation, and accomplishments of women in the magazine media industry. Each class of honorees have fearlessly moved their teams, brands, and companies forward, made strides in their respective markets, and created lasting impressions on their colleagues.

Each year, a select group of women are nominated by industry peers and hand-selected by the Folio: team to represent the best and brightest rising stars, entrepreneurs, director-level doers, corporate visionaries, and industry leaders. The 2017 class of honorees include luminaries like Condé Nast’s Lisa Valentino, Twitter’s Janice Morris, Mortgage Bankers Association’s Teressa Lurk, Grist’s Eve Andrews, and POPSUGAR’s Lisa Sugar.

To view the complete list of honorees, please visit: http://www.foliomag.com/events/folio-top-women-in-media-awards-luncheon-2017/.

Honorees will be recognized at a celebratory luncheon on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. To register for this event, please click here. Individual tickets, tables of 8 and tables of 10 are available for purchase. Table purchases come with priority seating and ensure attendees are seated together.

