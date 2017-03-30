House Doctors Expands into Denver with Two New Franchises

House Doctors is thrilled to be expanding into the Denver market. This is a unique opportunity to have two new owners opening their doors at the same time, providing great brand exposure.

After 20 years in business, House Doctors Handyman Service is expanding into Denver with not one, but two new franchises.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. Combined, the two new franchises – one owned by Jonathan and Maria Seay and the other owned by Richard and Audrey Bolanowski – will cover most of the Denver region, especially focused on the South, East and Metro areas.

“House Doctors is thrilled to be expanding into the Denver market. This is a unique opportunity to have two new owners opening their doors at the same time, providing great brand exposure. I couldn’t be more pleased with Richard and Jonathan’s enthusiasm for serving their communities in the home improvement industry. House Doctor’s prides ourselves in having high-caliber franchise owners, who want to make life easier for the families in their towns. The Seays and the Bolanowskis will represent the House Doctor’s brand well as we continue to grow,“ said Jim Hunter, CEO of House Doctors.

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more.

Here’s a little more about the two new franchises, which will be open in early April:

House Doctors of Aurora and Denver South

Locally owned and operated by Jonathan and Maria Seay, House Doctors of Aurora and Denver South serves Aurora, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Cherry Hills Village, Dove Valley, South Denver, and Littleton as well as surrounding areas.

“We aren’t just a handyman service – we are a professional handyman service. Our skilled technicians will be on time, experienced, and honest, and we’re backed by a national company, which I think provides peace of mind for customers who haven’t worked with us before. Also, since the company is locally owned and operated, if you have any concerns, my wife Maria and I are here in Denver and can help at any time,” Seay said.

Seay has lived in the metro area since 1986. He is originally from Durham, NC. He met Maria – who is fluent in Spanish – in 1998 and they wed the following year. Ten years later, they welcomed daughter Maya into their lives.

“After taking stock of my life, the idea of becoming an entrepreneur started to grow. We decided we wanted to buy a franchise and when we came across House Doctors, we knew it would be a great fit. A handyman business is something we really understood and we believe we can help fill the need in our community. A professional, trustworthy, skilled and insured handyman service is a business everyone can use at some point,” Seay said. “At the end of the day, we want to provide handyman services you’d be happy to tell your friends and family about. We want to know you’d be comfortable referring your loved ones to us for their next project,” Seay added.

To learn more about House Doctors of Aurora and Denver South and to schedule services for your home, call (303)477-1088, email HD545(at)housedoctors.com or visit http://www.housedoctors.com/handyman-denversouth.

House Doctors of Denver East House Doctors of Denver East, locally owned and operated by retired Air Force Colonel Richard Bolanowski and his veteran wife Audrey, serves Denver, Aurora, Commerce City, Brighton, Thornton and Glendale as well as the surrounding areas. Bolanowski is a disabled veteran – he retired as a Colonel with the US Air Force. Audrey is also a veteran and served in the US Navy for 11 years.

“After retiring from the service, I moved back to the Denver area and knew I wanted to start my own business. When I looked at the Denver market, I saw that there was a need for a high-quality, professional home improvement and maintenance service and I felt that House Doctors would be the perfect solution for myself and for my community,” Bolanowski said. “We are a professional handyman company with the support of a national franchise organization and that makes a difference. We’re bonded and insured and our highly-skilled technicians will be professional, on-time and courteous. When you work with House Doctors, you’ll receive top-notch service and a one-year guarantee on repairs at a fair price.”

In addition to opening the business, Bolanowski and his family are excited to be settling down in Denver and becoming part of the community.

“I lived in Colorado 25 years ago and my family and I are so excited to be back. After a long career with the military that basically led me to be away from home for 12 years total, I’m really looking forward to being rooted in this community and to making a positive impact through House Doctors. When I’m not working I’m very involved with my kids’ school and am an active dad.”

To learn more about House Doctors of Denver East and to schedule services for your home, call (303)321-2535, email HD544(at)housedoctors.com visit http://www.housedoctors.com/handyman-denvereast.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.