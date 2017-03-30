Civicom continues its involvement in the healthcare research space as a sponsor and featured speaker at IIeX Health 2017.

A leading innovator in market research solutions, Civicom Marketing Research Services, represented by Global Vice President Rebecca West, will discuss the Top Ten Trends in Marketing Research for 2017 at this year’s IIeX Health conference. Civicom will tackle the technologies being used at present as well as those on the horizon and the role these technologies are likely to play for the marketing research professional.

Civicom will join key stakeholders in the healthcare and research space in support of new and emerging wellness insight discovery methods, aiming to contribute to optimizing healthcare market research solutions. Civicom will be showcasing its expert suite of tools invaluable for discovering consumer insights in the healthcare industry.

Attendees may catch Civicom’s presentation on the Top Ten Trends in Marketing Research for 2017 during IIeX Health’s Track 2 at 11:20 AM. The schedule of activities may be accessed via the following link: http://iiexhealth.insightinnovation.org/agenda.

ThoughtLight™ Mobile Qualitative Research App for Healthcare

In addition, interested healthcare professionals can come by Civicom’ exhibit table, where the feature technology will be the Civicom ThoughtLight™ App for mobile qualitative research. Civicom introduced the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App as a qualitative mobile tool that works with both iOS and Android for collecting richer in-the-moment insights from respondents.

ThoughtLight™ is ideal for capturing data via patient journeys generated by the patients themselves, or by doctors, caregivers, healthcare research study participants, pharma, or clinical trial participants. Data is quickly available and ready for use via robust analytics tools. ThoughtLight™ includes GPS and GEO, plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection. Exhibit table visitors will receive a take-home item related to learning more about ThoughtLight™.

About IIeX Health

Insight Innovation eXchange (IIeX) is a global conference series which is part of the Insight Innovation platform, brought to the marketplace by industry information leader GreenBook. IIeX is singularly focused on advancing the business value of insights. It showcases the very best from inside and outside the market research realm with a focus on technology innovation, thought leadership, collaboration and networking. IIeX Health features TED-Talk-style presentations and panels on the future of healthcare insights, innovations in disruptive healthcare technology, and creating an understanding of how others are successfully leveraging emerging research methods.

