CrowdCare Corporation, provider of the world’s most advanced cognitive digital care solution for the enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Heffron as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Customer Success. With more than 20 years of experience, Mr. Heffron is a proven technology sector executive with strong operations expertise, complemented by a foundation in finance. He has held executive-level positions with early-stage ventures through to billion-dollar corporations including Bell Canada and IBM.

“CrowdCare is unique in that we run artificial intelligence as a service. Operating this type of full-service offering on a global scale is a massive challenge and Patrick has the ideal background to ensure that we continue to exceed expectations. He is deeply analytical and has a track record of managing large, distributed teams, which we need to continuously improve our AI in terms of language, intent, context and content,” said Ian Collins, CEO and co-founder of CrowdCare. “Ultimately, we believe Patrick’s expertise will help us scale our business and continually delight the enterprises that we serve.”

Prior to joining CrowdCare, Mr. Heffron was the COO for multiple early-stage technology companies. He also advises business owners and helps them execute on their vision as a Facilitator of Entrepreneurship Programs for MaRS Discovery District. Mr. Heffron’s background includes work as COO and CFO for Esna Technologies, where he helped achieve a successful exit of the company. He was also COO of Clickfree, which was ranked as the fastest growing technology company in Canada by Deloitte’s Fast-50 during his tenure. Before working with Clickfree, Mr. Heffron held various executive-level operations and finance roles at Bell Canada and IBM.

“There is so much hype surrounding artificial intelligence yet very few companies are bringing real benefit to large enterprise customers. CrowdCare is unique in that it has the industry’s most mature solution, a clear vision and the backing of an exceptional group of strategic investors,” said Patrick Heffron. “I am excited to join CrowdCare as the company is poised for exceptional growth and success.”

About CrowdCare

CrowdCare offers the world’s most mature multi-channel enterprise digital care solution to deliver fast, effective and personalized answers to customer questions. Telecommunications companies around the world rely on CrowdCare’s Wysdom solution to deliver exceptional automated answers to their customers while increasing satisfaction and loyalty and reducing customer care expenses. With millions of actual customer questions analyzed over many years, Wysdom is the most effective enterprise digital care solution in the market today.