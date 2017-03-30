The Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund is a strong part of our equity-oriented offerings. The Fund has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 TR benchmark since its launch.

Catalyst Funds, an alternative-focused mutual fund company, is pleased to announce that the Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund (CPEAX) has received a 2017 Lipper Fund Award for the Best Multi-Cap Growth Fund out of 155 funds over a 3- year period ending 11/30/2016.

“Catalyst is pleased that Lipper has honored the Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund with this award,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds. “We are proud to offer investors this time-tested quantitative approach to complement their portfolio allocation. The Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund is a strong part of our equity-oriented offerings. The Fund has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 TR benchmark since its launch.”

CPEAX employs an alpha-driven, quantitative, disciplined investment process, with a systematic methodology that has been utilized to manage accounts for more than 30 years. As of 12/31/2016, the Fund has generated a 16.69% annualized return over the past 5 years. The strategy, which has been offered to investors in separately managed account format since 2002, was launched as a mutual fund by Catalyst Funds in 2011.

Cory S. Krebs, CFA and portfolio manager of CPEAX said, “We are grateful to Lipper for their recognition of our efforts with the Catalyst Dynamic Alpha Fund. Our partnership with Catalyst has afforded us the opportunity to deliver our high conviction, low constraint approach to equity management to a broader audience. We are pleased to receive this honor and aspire to continue to deliver high quality investment management to all of our investors.”

Bruce W. Miller, CFA and Cory S. Krebs, CFA are the portfolio managers of the Fund. For more information on CPEAX and Catalyst Funds, please visit: http://www.catalystmf.com.

The Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized. Information about the Lipper Fund Award calculation methodology may be found at http://www.lipperfundawards.com/Awards/UnitedStates.

About Catalyst Funds

Catalyst Funds currently offers 25 distinctive funds that provide various strategies with the goal of producing income- and equity-oriented returns while seeking to control risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in meeting the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on Catalyst Funds and its various offerings, please visit: http://www.catalystmf.com.

The Fund's maximum sales charge for Class "A" shares is 5.75%. Investments in mutual funds involve risks. Performance is historic and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate with changing market conditions so that when redeemed, shares may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

To obtain the most recent month end performance information or the fund's prospectus please call the fund, toll free at 1-866-447-4228. You can also obtain a prospectus at http://www.catalystmf.com. The Fund's advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses to maintain the Fund's total annual operating expense ratio at 1.10% excluding 12b-1 fees through October 31, 2017. Gross expense ratios for the most recent fiscal year were 1.51%, 2.26% and 1.26% for Class A, C and I share, respectively.

Mutual Funds have investment risks including loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will meet its objective. Investing in the commodities markets can subject the Fund to potentially greater volatility than traditional securities. Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks including, currency fluctuation, economic conditions and different governmental and accounting standards.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks and charges carefully before investing. This and other important information about the Catalyst Funds can be found in the Fund’s current prospectus, which may be obtained by calling your Financial Advisor or shareholder services at 866-447-4228. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

The Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see http://www.lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investing in the Fund carries certain risks. The value of the Fund may decrease in response to the activities and financial prospects of an individual security in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issue and may own fewer securities than other mutual funds. The performance of the Fund may be subject to substantial short term changes. To the extent the Fund invests in the stocks of smaller-sized companies, the Fund may be subject to additional risks, including the risk that earnings and prospects of these companies are more volatile than larger companies. Smaller-sized companies may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have lower trading volume than larger companies. These factors may affect the value of your investment.

4251-NLD-3/30/2017