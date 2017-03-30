Seay Family Brings House Doctors to South Denver

Jonathan, Maya and Maria Seay At the end of the day, we want provide handyman services you’d be happy to tell your friends and family about. We want to know you’d be comfortable referring your loved ones to us for their next project.

After 10 years of owning and managing rental properties, Jonathan and Maria Seay formed a deep understanding of the infamous honey-do list. Between emergency repairs and regular maintenance, they realized having a trustworthy handyman service at their fingertips would have been a huge help. Now they’re looking forward to providing that service with their new business, House Doctors of Aurora and Denver South, which will open in early April.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services in Aurora, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Cherry Hills Village, Dove Valley, south Denver, and Littleton as well as surrounding areas. The team at House Doctors is focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee.

“We aren’t just a handyman service – we are a professional handyman service. Our skilled technicians will be on time, experienced, and honest, and we’re backed by a national company, which I think provides peace of mind for customers who haven’t worked with us before. Also, since the company is locally owned and operated, if you have any concerns, my wife Maria and I are here in Denver and can help at any time,” Seay said.

Seay has lived in the metro area since 1986. He is originally from Durham, NC. He met Maria – who is fluent in Spanish – in 1998 and they wed the following year. Ten years later, they welcomed daughter Maya into their lives. Finding himself between jobs, Seay was left in a quandary: did he want to go back into a situation where his family’s future is dictated by others, or did he want to try and forge a future where they can have more control of their destiny?

“After taking stock of my life, the idea of becoming an entrepreneur started to grow. We decided we wanted to buy a franchise and when we came across House Doctors, we knew it would be a great fit. A handyman business is something we really understood and we believe we can help fill the need in our community.” Seay said. “A professional, trustworthy, skilled and insured handyman service is a business everyone can use at some point.”

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more. For the Seays, House Doctors is all about making trustworthy repairs while providing excellent customer service at a fair price.

To learn more about House Doctors of Aurora of Denver South and to schedule services for your home, call (303)477-1088, email HD545(at)housedoctors.com or visit http://www.housedoctors.com/handyman-denversouth.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.