Boston Red Sox and ANC today announced the expansion of their 10-year partnership with the installation of a new right field LED display for Fenway Park.

The new display will replace the existing Cumberland Farms sign in right field with a 16mm LED display measuring 14.28’ high by 46.19’ wide. In 2011, ANC installed three (3) HD video boards over the bleacher seats and the Green Monster, while integrating various locations of new LED ribbon over the past five years. The new display will feature Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.’s Diamond Vision System Division’s XL Series and will seamlessly integrate with all the existing displays through ANC’s award-winning vSOFT operating platform.

“With our main video boards located in center field, it was often challenging for those sitting in certain seating areas like the bleacher sections and Green Monster seats to comfortably view the content displayed on those screens,” said Red Sox Executive Vice President Jonathan Gilula. "The addition of the new video board in right field will change the in-game experience for many of our fans by providing direct views of video content and game information.”

ANC’s vSOFT will be used to manage content on all displays at Fenway Park, including providing the most in-depth in-stadium statistical through ANC’s MLB scoring platform. Working with the Red Sox, ANC’s technical staff is onsite for all events to assist in the content management and distribution, while providing gameday display service.

“Over the past 10 years, ANC has been proud to serve as the turnkey technology partner for the Boston Red Sox,” said Jerry Cifarelli, President & CEO, ANC. “Our state of the art LED signage, rotational signage, and onsite game day support has helped provide an unprecedented visual experience at Fenway Park.”