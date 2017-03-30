OneLogin, the identity management provider bringing speed and integrity to the modern enterprise, today announced the availability of adaptive multi-factor authentication powered by machine learning, as well as usability improvements to its mobile one-time password solution, OneLogin OTP. These new capabilities detect security risks that simplistic multi factor authentication (MFA) solutions miss, while improving productivity for legitimate users.

The number of authentication factors required by a user in a given situation is a balance between security and usability. When risk is high, OneLogin prompts the user to authenticate with multiple factors; when low, don’t.

OneLogin’s adaptive authentication uses machine learning to build a risk profile based on that tracks a user’s movement across networks, devices, browsers, geographies, building a user profile over time against which new login attempts and password resets can be scored by risk. Some of the factors included in the scoring are IP reputation, device fingerprinting and geographic location. At the time of authentication these factors are scored against the user’s profile and the number of required authentication factors are adjusted accordingly.

Adaptive authentication is available today at $3 per user per month and works with both OneLogin and other third-party authentication vendors integrated with OneLogin.

To further reduce friction related to multi-factor authentication, the OneLogin OTP mobile app has been improved in two areas. Users can now self-register their instance of OneLogin OTP by simply scanning a QR code with their camera, a quick and reliable process. In situations where the user needs to provide a second authentication factor, the user no longer needs to manually launch the OTP app and send a code. Instead, a push notification is sent to the user’s smartphone and the user can simply click to verify their intent to sign in.

“We are beefing up our multi-factor authentication because customers are telling us they want to consolidate on fewer security vendors,” said Thomas Pedersen, CEO of OneLogin. “Customers want less complexity, tighter integration, increased usability and lower cost.”

OneLogin’s multi-factor authentication is seamlessly integrated with OneLogin’s single sign-on portal and also works with numerous other services through the RADIUS and LDAP interfaces of OneLogin’s cloud directory.

OneLogin OTP is currently free for all existing OneLogin customers and is available on iOS today in the Apple App Store and on Android in Q2.

Resources

Product Page: https://www.onelogin.com/product/adaptive-authentication

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin brings speed and integrity to the modern enterprise with an award-winning single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access (IAM) management platform. Our portfolio of solutions secures connections across all users, all devices, and every application, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity, operational velocity, and team efficiency across all their cloud and on-premise applications. The choice for innovators of all sizes such as Condé Nast, Pinterest and Steelcase, OneLogin manages and secures millions of identities around the globe. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.onelogin.com, Blog, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.