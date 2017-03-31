To mainstream America, Screen Actors Guild Award Winner RJ Mitte is best known for his role as Walt Jr. in “Breaking Bad.” But in the disability community, Mitte is recognized for his outspoken advocacy for the rights of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is pleased to welcome Mitte as keynote speaker to its annual training and achievement conference May 1-3 in New Orleans.

“I want to continue the conversation about disabilities in all of stages of life and how we are perceived in a positive light,” Mitte said. “I work with SAG-AFTRA to coordinate roundtables and panels on how to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities, not just in Hollywood but around the world. It makes me happy to know SourceAmerica works hard to bring awareness for potential opportunities in our community and am excited to work in conjunction with the organization.”

Mitte’s welcome speech kicks off three days of training and networking for the members of SourceAmerica’s network of nonprofits that employ people with disabilities. The annual conference also recognizes winners of multiple national awards for contributions of employers and employees in supporting the nonprofit’s mission. Each of the more than 1,200 nonprofits that form the SourceAmerica network offers employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

“We appreciate RJ joining us in our mission to create employment opportunities and choices for people with disabilities,” said SourceAmerica CEO Steve Soroka. “His celebrity and success is further proof of what we’ve been championing for more than 40 years: people with disabilities have limitless talent and potential.”

Read more about SourceAmerica’s annual conference here https://www.sourceamerica.org/conference/annual-conference.

About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates job opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with significant disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 1,200 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. SourceAmerica is an AbilityOne-authorized enterprise.