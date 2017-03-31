Winners from 2016 A Cappella & Unplugged, Kate & Isaac

Franklin County Visitors Bureau and the Capitol Theatre have joined together to bring back the popular Acappella & Unplugged this summer and bring Chambersburg to life.

Returning for a third year, auditions for the popular vocal competition will be held May 23 from 6-8pm and May 24 from 7-9pm at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg.

Performers of all ages are invited to audition and can be solo or groups with vocals or unplugged instrumental. Those auditioning are asked to be able to carry their instruments on stage, and that it does not require electricity. Microphones will be provided. Acts must be appropriate for a variety of ages and be celebratory – lively and inspiring, something that will make the audience come to life.

There is also a $10 entry fee per group before the event and $15 at the door.

Last year, nearly over a dozen competitors performed before judges during the audition stages, including a rock and roll band, an a cappella group of high school students, guitarists, singers and a group with an upright string bass and ukulele.

Last year’s winners, the duo couple Kate and Isaac from Waynesboro took home the $500 grand prize and performed in front of the crowd gathered for the 1864: The Burning & Rebirth light show.

Over the past five years, 1864--the light show and story of the ransoming, burning and rebirth of Chambersburg – attracted thousands of visitors. It showed the local events that were part of national history. Moving out of the 150th commemoration of the Civil War, celebrating the people, who rebuilt Chambersburg, is a main focus. The musical competition is a way of celebrating those people and their incredible spirit.

Top performers from the audition will be invited to perform and compete in Acappella & Unplugged ROUND 1 on June 17 at 7 p.m. on stage at the Capitol Theatre, where a panel of judges will select the top six acts.

From here, ROUND 2 will be public voting. Beginning Monday, June 19 at noon, friends, family and the general public can vote by liking the act on the Franklin County Visitors Bureau Facebook page –http://www.Facebook.com/FCVBen.

Voting for these finalists will go on until July 12, when the top three will be invited to perform on the courthouse steps the evening of July 15 as part of the festivities leading up to the “1864: The Burning” light show.

After the performance, the winner will be selected by tabulating in-person votes and Facebook votes. The act with the most votes wins the $500 grand prize.

All previous year’s participants, except the winning performers, are invited to return to Acappella & Unplugged 2017.

Those interested can also contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977 or toll-free at 866.646.8060 and sign up. Participants can also drop by the Visitors Bureau Office, 37 South Main Street, Chambersburg, in person to register and pay. For more information, visit http://www.explorefranklincountypa.com/cappella-unplugged-2017.

For more information, visit the Franklin County Visitors Bureau online at http://www.ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.