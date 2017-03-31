Technical Equipment to Hold Automation-Focused Machine Tool Open House

Hwacheon HiTech450 Horizontal Turning Center In today’s competitive environment, manufacturers know they should automate but they need to understand how. This open house is intended to show them some options.

Technical Equipment will hold an open house at its Brecksville, OH location in May, giving local manufacturers a chance to see cutting demonstrations on several of the latest machine tools from leading builders.

The company, which celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, provides sales, service and support for Hwacheon, Makino, Hermle, Murata and Tsugami machine tools throughout Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky with additional support for Hwacheon users in Michigan.

The open house will focus on automation, Technical Equipment Sales Manager Joe Petkovic said. “People often think of automation as just a means of reducing part handling,” he explained, “but it accomplishes so much more. When you add robotic loading and unloading you increase the versatility of a machine.”

A prime example is the new, next generation Tsugami B0205-III Swiss style CNC Lathe, one of five Tsugami models that will be on display. The 20 mm, 5-axis machine will feature integrated robot loading and unloading systems. “The loading systems allows operators to load shaped, headed blanks or pre-machined shaped parts,” Petkovic said. “The unloading robot facilitates parts washing, gaging and palletizing. Robotic integrations like these increase the machine’s flexibility.”

The focus on automation will continue with the introduction of the new M08SY-II with Gantry, also from Tsugami. The robot-fed multitask lathe comes equipped with a parts conveyor and catcher. “This machine allows users to machine finished parts from slug stock or cast blanks,” Petkovic noted, “with the same level of productivity as if they were machining from bar stock.”

Three other Tsugami’s on display include the B038T Gang/Turret Turning Center and the B0328 and S206 Opposed Gang Tool Lathes.

The open house will also feature five machines from Korea’s leading machine tool builder, Hwacheon. Machines will include the Vesta 1000 Vertical Machining Center, HIT 400 Tapping & Drill Center, and the Cutex 160B-MC, HiTech 450B YSMC and HiTech 230 ALYMC Horizontal Turning Centers.

“Hwacheon builds auto-monitoring systems into its machines,” Petkovic said. “The OPTIMA cutting feed optimization system, for example, uses an adaptive control method to regulate feed rates in real time. This protects the cutting tools and reduces machining time.” Other Hwacheon machine monitoring systems include thermal displacement controls, tool load detection systems and high-efficiency contour control systems.

Halter CNC Robotics (http://www.haltercncautomation.com) will also be on hand, demonstrating its HALTER LoadAssistant® robotic loading system. The company specializes in “plug-and-play” robotic loading solutions for all types of CNC machines.

“In today’s competitive environment, manufacturers know they should automate,” Petkovic said, “but they need to understand how. This open house is intended to show them some options.”

Technical Equipment’s open house will be held May 9th and May 10th at 6900 Southpointe Pkwy., Brecksville, OH. Admission is free and lunch will be served. Attendees can register on the company’s website at http://www.techequip.com.

About Technical Equipment

Technical Equipment (http://www.techequip.com) is a division of Morris Group, Inc. The company is the exclusive distributor for Hwacheon, Makino, Tsugami, Hermle and Murata machine tools in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, with additional support in Michigan for Hwacheon users. In addition to new machine tools, Technical Equipment provides engineered solutions, replacement parts, service, preventative maintenance and more. Services also include financing, installation, training, service and disposition of retired machines.

About Morris Group, Inc.

Morris Group, Inc. (http://www.morrisgroupinc.com) is one of the largest machine tool distribution networks in North America. Based in Windsor, Connecticut, the family-owned and operated company has 14 business units in the United States.