MadgeTech Announces New Quality Management System

Quality management drives the long-term success of a company. Here at MadgeTech we want to take the quality of our products to a new level of excellence, while eliminating any potential room for error

MadgeTech was established on the principle of providing reliable, high-quality data loggers to customers around the globe. As always, MadgeTech's commitment to quality products and services for customers is top priority. Today, after 21 years in business, MadgeTech is implementing new systems, staffing and resources to go above and beyond requirements like never before.

“Quality management drives the long-term success of a company. Here at MadgeTech we want to take the quality of our products to a new level of excellence, while eliminating any potential room for error.” says Moulton.

To achieve total customer satisfaction, MadgeTech is currently working towards its ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO/IEC 90001 certifications. Obtaining these certifications provides MadgeTech with the guidance and tools to consistently improve the quality of products, while achieving recognition by global industry standards.

With a dedicated focus on elevating the standards of MadgeTech’s state-of-the-art calibration laboratory, the quality tracking enhancements will effortlessly be implemented across all processes in the company. Documentation is the backbone to any efficient procedure, which serves as the core of an effective Quality Management System. The new system includes a seamless collection of procedural documentation and verification steps to ensure that staff is properly trained and has access to up to date information at all times. This allows for manufacturing consistency and is easily adopted by every MadgeTech employee.

To view MadgeTech’s quality policy in full, click here.