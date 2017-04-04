"NAMM members are the heart and soul of our organization, and offering an elevated, seamless booking experience is important to us." - Cindy Sample, NAMM Director of Operations

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) has selected EventSphere (EVS) as its official housing partner for the association’s two annual events: The NAMM Show, in Anaheim, California and Summer NAMM, in Nashville, Tennessee. The combination of shows represents over 100,000 attendees from the U.S. and abroad comprising all sectors of the music products industry. Through utilizing high-touch customer service and innovative technologies, the partnership between NAMM and EVS will lead to a fluid hotel booking experience for attendees and exhibitors.

“NAMM members are the heart and soul of our organization, and offering an elevated, seamless booking experience is important to us,” said Cindy Sample, NAMM Director of Operations. “EventSphere offers a very customized and customer centric approach, which is a perfect fit for NAMM.”

Every imaginable music-related product is represented at The NAMM Show, including all aspects of the music industry from guitar, drums, and synthesizers to recording equipment, DJ gear, and music technology. The event, which takes place at the Anaheim Convention Center, hosts over 1,700 exhibitors representing over 6,000 brands each year.

In 2016, Summer NAMM gathered 14,000 music professionals. This year, the event will be held July 13-15 and EVS will be working alongside the organization to ease and provide a high-touch service experience for the many industry professionals that will attend.

“I’m thrilled to bring all that EventSphere has to offer to the table in supporting a seamless Housing experience for NAMM members,” said Todd Lambert, EventSphere CEO. “Our company thrives when working in an environment where we can be a true partner. Our custom approach to housing will elevate NAMM’s current process.”

In the new partnership, EventSphere will be offering an array of services to NAMM both high tech and high-touch over the next five years. Having experienced a diverse and successful tenure in complex events, along with the recent awarding of the Lanyon Luminary “Company of the Year-Passkey Citywide,” EventSphere is positioned to completely overhaul the housing experience for NAMM members.

“We’re looking forward to utilizing all of our service and technology platforms for both shows,” said Kim Parnell, EventSphere Managing Director of Operations. “Having the opportunity to be creative and introduce new ideas is something that is truly going to set NAMM’s future housing process apart.”

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit http://www.namm.org, call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About EventSphere

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans, EventSphere specializes in delivering state-of-the-art travel and reservation administration in the meeting and events industry. Services include site selection, hotel contracting and concession negotiating; event management; marketing and advertising services; onsite fulfillment and VIP program services; and attrition management.

The staff at EventSphere works to understand each client’s needs and craft effective programs and solutions to streamline the meeting planning and organization process.

EventSphere is headquartered in Atlanta and serves clients across the country and internationally. For more information about EventSphere, visit http://www.eventsphere.com.