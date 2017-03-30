AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that it recently provided IPC-A-610 training to Sony employees in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

AIM’s Technical Marketing Engineer, Andres Rojas, provided the Certified IPC Specialist (CIS) training, which is designed to prepare line workers, operators, inspectors, managers and buyers to make informed decisions when assessing the quality and reliability of electronic assemblies according to the IPC quality standard.

“I’m always excited to provide these trainings and support the local industry,” said Andres Rojas, Technical Marketing Engineer. “This initiative substantiates AIM’s efforts to support the growth of the electronics industry in Mexico.”

About AIM

AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries.

