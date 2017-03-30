This is the first of what we believe will be a series of announcements in the weeks ahead which will bring AltMed Enterprises closer to realizing its goal of establishing MüV as both a national and global brand.

AltMed Enterprises, a Florida based medical cannabis company, is expanding access to its award winning MüV line of cannabis infused products. A new right of first refusal to licensing rights agreement between NuTrae, LLC doing business as MüV (a subsidiary of AltMed Enterprises) and CannaRoyalty Corp. opens the door to MüV products becoming available in a number of U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal, and internationally, in Canada and Puerto Rico.

“This is the first of what we believe will be a series of announcements in the weeks ahead which will bring AltMed Enterprises closer to realizing its goal of establishing MüV as both a national and global brand,” said Michael Smullen, CEO of AltMed Enterprises.

MüV products are currently exclusively manufactured and sold in Arizona by AltMed Arizona, a subsidiary of AltMed Enterprises. Since its launch last fall in Arizona, MüV products have quickly gained wide reaching attention due to pharmaceutical industry precision in product development, safety testing and consistent high quality. MüV products have won four best of Arizona medical cannabis awards since launch, including two 1st prizes for its proprietary ethanol extractions that are the foundation of the entire MüV product line.

For CannaRoyalty, which is building a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, the MüV brand and MüV products are a great fit for its expansive licensing and distribution channels.

“We are extremely happy to be able add the both the MüV Transdermal Patch and MüV Metered Dose Inhaler lines to our portfolio of products that we can bring to medical cannabis patients in the U.S and internationally,” said Marc Lustig, CannaRoyalty CEO. “We believe these are two category leading medical cannabis products and are impressed with the rigor that MüV went through to develop these products.”

With this deal MüV could become one of the world’s widest distributed medical cannabis brands. MüV Transdermal Patches come in CBD; THC and THC/CBD 1:1 formulations. MüV Transdermal patches are sold individually and in 3-pack value boxes. The Metered Dose Inhaler comes in CBD, THC and THC/CBD 1:1 formulation.

AltMed Enterprises’ Arizona operations helped perfect its business model, products and processes. AltMed Enterprises now seeks an opportunity to bring its world-class standards and proven qualifications back home to Florida to serve the patients of Florida under the newly passed Amendment 2 (the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative).

“We have spent the last two years bringing our pharmaceutical industry scientific standards to the development and testing of our products to create the purest and most reliable products on the market in Arizona,” said Smullen. “Because of this experience in pharmaceutical research, testing and production, AltMed Enterprises is uniquely positioned to offer meaningful therapies for Florida patients now that Amendment 2 has passed.”

About AltMed Enterprises – Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated company that brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

