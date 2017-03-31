NCMA is already the top local medical group in cardiac care, so it made sense to extend our leading-edge technologies along with our cardiac and vascular specialists into a specialty service line treating venous disorders ...

NCMA Cardiologist and vein disease treatment specialist Dr. Vishal Patel along with Board Certified Cardiologist and Internal Medicine specialist Kimberly Brayton, MD are now offering state-of-the-art services for patients with venous disorders at The Vein Center. Located at 3536 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, this specialty clinic that is unique to Sonoma County provides advanced care for cardiovascular patients suffering from vein disorders such as varicose veins or venous reflux.

Along with a new clinic the Vein Center team has implemented a comprehensive website (ncmavein.com) that offers patients a full spectrum of resources and information at their fingertips. “To make our services easily accessible to the people of Santa Rosa, we wanted to create a website that offers an overview of the team and features comprehensive information about causes and symptoms,” explains Dr. Vishal Patel. “Along with articles that describe how cardiovascular health is related to vein disorders, website visitors can also read about available treatments and technology.”

The NCMA Vein Center is part of the expert cardiac and vascular care team utilizing current medical technology including the latest minimally invasive techniques and treatments for a full range of venous disorders. “NCMA is already the top local medical group in cardiac care, so it made sense to extend our leading-edge technologies along with our cardiac and vascular specialists into a specialty service line treating venous disorders,” explains Ruth Skidmore, NCMA’s CEO. “We developed our clinic to provide comprehensive diagnostics and treatments for all types of vein disorders without the need for lengthy hospital stays or extensive surgeries.”

Understanding Venus Reflux

Venous reflux occurs when the valves that keep blood flowing out of the legs and back to the heart become damaged or diseased. This can cause blood to pool in the legs and leads to symptoms including edema, skin changes and leg ulcers. Venous reflux disease commonly produces varicose veins which are abnormally swollen and discolored superficial leg veins.

“Without proper treatment, venous reflux can become quite debilitating,” explains Dr. Patel. “With treatment and active monitoring by our team of specialists, many of our patients experience dramatic symptom relief which makes it possible for them to return to activities that they might not have had the opportunity to enjoy prior to treatment.”

About Dr. Patel

Dr. Vishal Patel’s background as Director of the Vein Clinic began with board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, endovascular medicine and specialty certification with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography Physicians’ Vascular Interpretation. Vein disease treatment is Dr. Patel’s professional specialty and patient outcomes are extraordinary. Dr. Patel offers an informative video titled Evaluation and Management of Chronic Venous Diseases on the NCMA YouTube Channel available for free to view at any time.

About Dr. Brayton

Dr. Brayton is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. She received her medical degree and completed her Internal Medicine residency at the University of California, San Francisco and completed her clinical cardiology fellowship at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas, before transferring to Stanford University to complete her cardiology fellowship as well as receiving post-doctoral training including a master’s degree in health services research. Dr. Brayton continued on to complete a second post-doctoral fellowship at Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center.

The NCMA Vein Center is geared toward putting patients on the path to long-term recovery. To request more information about venous reflux and to learn about the Vein Center team of providers visit the website or call (707) 573-6166.