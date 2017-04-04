Sigmento Announces Big Update to Automate Content Creation for Retailers Sigmento saves retailers years of manual labor at a fraction of the time and cost by automating product content creation.

SIGMENTO, a big data startup serving retailers announced a significant update to its Product Information as a Service platform. Sigmento enables retailers to acquire product information such as unique titles, standardized attributes, and categories for their entire product catalog within a few clicks.

Amazon’s ever-growing catalog raised the bar, forcing retailers to offer as many products as possible. Retailers are struggling to create content for the products they sell at scale. Sigmento fills this need by providing unique data for product pages at scale using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms.

Sigmento has over 50 million products in its hybrid database, which combines an internal catalog with a dynamic product search engine that finds new product information from across the web on-demand. Since launching, Sigmento has processed over one million product pages for retailers using its platform. During the last few months, Sigmento has gathered feedback from hundreds of retailers, successfully enhancing key features to its platform:



Product images

Improved unique product titles generated using enhanced Natural Language Generation

High level of product attribute enrichment & accuracy due to advanced data validation techniques

Standardized product dimensions

Increased catalog coverage by over 50%

Brand new UI to improve user experience

Sigmento’s COO, Yoav Maor, added “We continue to strive to deliver the perfect product page to all retailers, on-demand. Product information fuels site search, SEO rankings, pricing, navigation, personalization, recommendations and more. For retailers selling on or competing with Amazon, investing in unique, or even accurate content for their entire product catalog may present a negative ROI. Sigmento saves retailers years of manual labor at a fraction of the time and cost by automating product content creation.

Sigmento continues to work hard to support all retailers, and expects to release additional updates in Q3 2017. These updates will include unique descriptions and feature bullet points created using Sigmento’s Natural Language Generation engine specifically for eCommerce product text, custom taxonomies, as well as integrations to support Magento, eBay, ChannelAdvisor and Shopify.