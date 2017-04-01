"Green Ox® Pallet Technology Takes Aim at the “Less Than Pallet” Market with Its Versatile Green Ox® & Box." - Rick LeBlanc, Reusable Packaging News.

Green Ox® Pallet Technology, the exclusive global provider of the game-changing Green Ox corrugated pallet, has introduced a new product designed to address the shipping challenges and logistical limitations caused by the standard 48x40 wood pallet paradigm.

The Green Ox® & Box offers an all-in-one corrugated shipping kit that delivers cost savings, revenue opportunities, and a versatile and customizable shipping option for companies whose products or shipping logistics simply don’t work efficiently or effectively with a standard 48x40 wooden pallet.

According to Rick LeBlanc of Reusable Packaging News, "The transport and unit load packaging market continues to dial in on the small pallet or mini-bulk container market with an eye to providing better unitization opportunities for the handling of small loads."

LeBlanc continues his reporting on the challenges created by the standard pallet paradigm, and the solution the Green Ox & Box provides, in his article published on March 22, 2017, “Green Ox® Pallet Technology Takes Aim at “Less Than Pallet” Market with Its Versatile Green Ox® & Box.” [Read the entire article at http://packagingrevolution.net/green-ox-box/.]

According to LeBlanc, “The growing interest in LTP (Less-Than-Pallet™) has been reflected by such offerings as quarter and half pallets as well as half and quarter pallet pooling... Now comes the Green Ox & Box. Due to its corrugated construction, it can be easily customized to meet the sizing requirements of a particular application.”

“At around 30 pounds, the Green Ox & Box can easily be shipped unassembled anywhere in the U.S., or sold “off the shelf” at major retailers,” explains Adam Pener, President of Green Ox Pallet Technology. It can also be branded/logo-wrapped to serve as a mobile marketing unit.

In addition to its versatility, the Green Ox & Box addresses food safety issues by providing a sterile pallet that removes the possibility of cross-contamination. The corrugated pallet’s seamless design (no nails, staples, or splinters) also removes the risk of product damage or worker injury. Another interesting feature, the Green Ox & Box kit can be easily delivered to a business via a small parcel delivery service such as FedEx. And, because of its versatile, light-weight design, companies can benefit from reduced shipping costs while avoiding the common supply chain challenges created by heavy, unsanitary, and expensive wood pallets.

“We set out to solve shipping headaches for small businesses and democratize the palletized freight market by making it more affordable and accessible to America’s small businesses,” Pener summarizes. “Early response has been ‘Beyond belief.’”

About Green Ox Pallet Technology, LLC:

Green Ox Pallet Technology is the exclusive global provider of Green Ox corrugated pallets. This game-changing technology delivers efficiencies in the handling, storage, and transportation of products. Our pallets offer a viable alternative to heavy, unsanitary, and costly wood pallets while solving many of the challenges that affect a company’s performance, both operationally and economically. Green Ox pallets are also 100% recyclable and the only USDA-Certified Biobased pallets.

By switching to Green Ox pallets, companies can realize significant savings across the supply chain, improve product and employee safety, and reduce their environmental footprint. From performance to savings to sustainability, Green Ox delivers.

For more information, visit http://www.greenoxpallets.com. For more information on the Green Ox® & Box, visit http://greenoxpallets.com/green-ox-box.