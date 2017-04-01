Garrett Technologies, Inc is proud to participate with UL in presenting back to back presentations on Coexistence and Cybersecurity for connected health products by Medical Device innovators who have been quick to adopt new connectivity technologies.

These technologies enable communication between medical devices and software, improving the speed and quality of care, as well as patient safety. As hospitals, caregivers, and healthcare IT professionals transition to connected healthcare products, solutions for secure, uninterrupted connectivity are increasingly in demand.

With this widespread adoption, both medical device developers and clinicians must now be cognizant of the potential risks connected devices pose in the healthcare setting.

The presentations topics include:



Design considerations affecting wireless coexistence

Best practices in medical device development, including risk and hazard analysis

Risk analysis for cybersecurity

An overview of global cybersecurity regulations, including confidentiality

How to craft objective evidence for security assurance

“The demand for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE capable medical devices is increasing. These devices, however, are vulnerable to coexistence and cybersecurity issues,” says Michael Garrett, Garrett’s CEO. “We are very excited to present these topics to Chicago’s medical device developers.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at MATTER, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Suite 1230 Chicago, Illinois 60654 from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Although the event is free to attend. Registration is requested. Registration is available online at Eventbrite.

About Michael Garrett, Garrett Technologies, Inc

Michael Garrett is CEO and principal technologist for Garrett Technologies, Inc., a design firm located in Northbrook, Illinois, specializing in medical and consumer product design and commercialization. Founded in 2001, Garrett Technologies, Inc. is an advanced product development firm with expertise in electrical engineering, software development, and mechanical engineering for leading-edge, highly-regulated, safety-critical devices and systems. To learn more visit http://www.garrett-tech.com, or call us at 847-920-1432 x116.

About Laura Elan, UL

Laura Elan is a cybersecurity practice lead at UL specializing in medical device software, security, and interoperability compliance. UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security, and sustainability challenges. UL Medical Solutions offers the most comprehensive services to enable medical device manufacturers to navigate complex global regulatory requirements. We help companies determine the appropriate regulatory strategies for their global markets. We coordinate testing, assessments, studies, audits and submissions required by global regulatory authorities. We advise our customers about the changing standards, regulations and develop resources and tools to help our customers make more effective decisions. See how we can help: http://medicalsolutions.ul.com/

About MATTER

MATTER is a community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders working together to harness technology to improve health and healthcare. MATTER has more than 125 healthcare technology startups members, and partners with 10 hospitals and health systems, four universities, and more than 40 industry-leading companies. To learn more, visit matterchicago.com and follow @matterchicago.