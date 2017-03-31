Travel Insured International Shares Insight on the New Electronics Ban

We recommend that passengers do not bring large personal electronic devices while traveling if possible and would encourage customers to check in their hand luggage and bring only items that are essential on board.

The Trump administration’s new ban that became effective Tuesday March, 22, prohibits all personal electronic devices larger than a mobile phone on flights from the Middle East. Passengers traveling to the U.S. from 8 countries in 10 airports will be required to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone into checked bags. That includes laptops, iPads, electronic games, e-readers, cameras, tablets, printers, and portable DVD players.

Airlines flying direct flight from Morocco, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to the United States are all affected. The British government quickly followed suit also placing the ban for all airlines flying direct from Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Lebanon to the UK. The airline companies were given 96 hours to implement these new rules, and many travelers are seeking advice on what they should do with their items going forward.

Travel Insured International, a leading travel protection provider recommends that passengers do not bring large personal electronic devices while traveling if possible and would encourage customers to check in their hand luggage and bring only items that are essential on board. A travel protection plan does not always cover all lost, stolen, or damaged electronics, so it is extremely important that you carefully look over all of your plan documents and reach out to your travel protection provider with any questions on coverage.

Will my electronic device be covered if it is confiscated?

Unfortunately, benefits specific to Travel Insured’s Worldwide Trip Protection, Baggage and Personal Effects are not payable for any loss caused by confiscation or appropriation by order of any government or custom’s rule.

Will my electronic device be covered if it is lost or stolen in my checked bag?

The Baggage and Personal Effects benefit can help provide reimbursement up to the Maximum Benefit Amount of your plan if your luggage is lost or stolen. A combined maximum of $500 with a limit of $250 per article will be paid for cameras and their accessories and related equipment, computer, digital or electronic equipment or media.

How can I be prepared to file a claim?

In case loss, theft, or damage does in fact occur, you must follow these steps in order to successfully submit a claim:



Take all reasonable steps to protect, save or recover the property.

Promptly notify, in writing, either the police, hotel proprietors, ship lines, or airlines who has custody of your property at the time of the loss.

Produce records needed to verify the claim and its amount and permit copies to be made.

Send proof of loss as soon as reasonably possible after date of loss, providing date, time, and cause of loss, and a complete list of damaged/lost items

Allow the company to examine baggage or personal effects, if requested.

Visit http://www.travelinsured.com or call 1-800-243-3174 for more information on the plans provided.

About Travel Insured:

Founded in 1994 by Peter Gehris, Travel Insured International is one of the leading travel insurance providers, offering the highest quality worldwide travel protection for over 20 years. Travel Insured maintains relationships with specialty travel providers and tour operators, as well as provides 24/7 customer assistance, every day of the year. In 2015, Travel Insured was acquired by Crum & Forster, whose parent company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The financial strength and core values of the companies give Travel Insured the best position in the market to continue its commitment of helping travelers protect their travel plans to travel relaxed, travel secure, and travel insured.

The plans contain insurance benefits underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2016. The plans also contains non-insurance Travel Assistance Services that are provided by an independent organization, and not by United States Fire Insurance Company or Travel Insured International. Coverages may vary and not all coverage is available in all jurisdictions.

Travel Insured International

855 Winding Brook Drive

Glastonbury, CT