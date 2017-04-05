3dcart, the leading all-in-one eCommerce solution, announced today that it has partnered with Norton Shopping Guarantee to provide 3dcart merchants with a powerful solution for building a relationship of trust with their customers.

Norton Shopping Guarantee, by Symantec Corporation, a world leader in trust and security, puts online shoppers' fears to rest by offering identity theft protection and purchase guarantees. 75% of consumers report increased trust in a merchant with Norton Shopping Guarantee, and 77% say they are more likely to return to the store because of it.

Merchants benefit from the boost in customer confidence, typically reporting an increase of 7% in website conversion and sales, and a 5% increase in repeat buyers as shoppers develop trust for the merchant. Norton Shopping Guarantee offers a 20-30x return on investment, paying for itself many times over as customers shop in increased numbers at a trusted store.

In its continuing efforts to provide both merchants and customers with a premier eCommerce experience, 3dcart is proud to offer Norton Shopping Guarantee to its merchants at a steep discount. For more information about 3dcart's Norton Shopping Guarantee app, visit https://apps.3dcart.com/norton-shopping-guarantee.html.

About 3dcart

3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is an All-in-One eCommerce solution for retailers to build, promote and grow their online stores. 3dcart's services include the best Technical Support in the industry, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes featuring the latest technology, order management software, blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart supports over 17,000 retailers, is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.