3dcart Partners with Norton Shopping Guarantee to Boost Customer Confidence and Merchant Profits

Norton Shopping Guarantee increases customer confidence and conversions by safeguarding online shoppers' personal information and providing purchase protection.

3dcart, the leading all-in-one eCommerce solution, announced today that it has partnered with Norton Shopping Guarantee to provide 3dcart merchants with a powerful solution for building a relationship of trust with their customers.

Norton Shopping Guarantee, by Symantec Corporation, a world leader in trust and security, puts online shoppers' fears to rest by offering identity theft protection and purchase guarantees. 75% of consumers report increased trust in a merchant with Norton Shopping Guarantee, and 77% say they are more likely to return to the store because of it.

Merchants benefit from the boost in customer confidence, typically reporting an increase of 7% in website conversion and sales, and a 5% increase in repeat buyers as shoppers develop trust for the merchant. Norton Shopping Guarantee offers a 20-30x return on investment, paying for itself many times over as customers shop in increased numbers at a trusted store.

In its continuing efforts to provide both merchants and customers with a premier eCommerce experience, 3dcart is proud to offer Norton Shopping Guarantee to its merchants at a steep discount. For more information about 3dcart's Norton Shopping Guarantee app, visit https://apps.3dcart.com/norton-shopping-guarantee.html.

About 3dcart
3dcart (http://www.3dcart.com), located in Tamarac, Florida, is an All-in-One eCommerce solution for retailers to build, promote and grow their online stores. 3dcart's services include the best Technical Support in the industry, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes featuring the latest technology, order management software, blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart supports over 17,000 retailers, is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.

