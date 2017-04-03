New Patagonia Provisions Organic Savory Grains Kale + KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat

Kamut International is excited to announce that KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat will be a featured ingredient in two new quick cooking side dishes from Patagonia Provisions®. The company, part of Patagonia Works, was launched in 2012 with the mission to offer ethically and sustainably sourced delicious food products. The two products, which are available nationwide in Patagonia Stores, and online include:



Patagonia Provisions Organic Savory Grains Kale + KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat ($6.50)

Patagonia Provisions Organic Savory Grains Mushroom + KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat ($6.50)

Made from 100% certified-organic bulgur wheat, quinoa and KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat, these ancient grains are high in fiber, low in fat, provide a delicious source of meat-free protein and have nourished humanity for thousands of years. When grown with organic regenerative practices, ancient grains are also easy on the planet. The light, fluffy texture and nutty, whole-grain taste easily stands on its own or makes a satisfying side dish with meat, fish or fresh veggies. Patagonia Provisions’ Savory Grains cook up fast and easy - just add boiling water, cover and wait - giving you all the flavor and nutritional benefits of ancient grains in minutes.

Patagonia Provisions is dedicated to finding solutions to repair the food chain. While food is a new direction for Patagonia, it’s always been a keen interest of founder Yvon Chouinard, who believes that organic regenerative agriculture has the potential to be a major part of the solution to the environmental crisis. The food industry is one of the biggest industries on earth and a massive contributor to global warming. Most of the world’s food is produced using methods that reduce biodiversity, decimate soil and contribute to climate change. Yet food done differently holds a special potential not only to reduce our negative impacts on the planet – but also to reverse them entirely. That’s why Patagonia started a food company. They believe our food can and should be a part of the solution to the environmental crisis, grown in ways that restore our land, water and wildlife, which are thoughts echoed by Bob Quinn, Ph.D., organic farmer and founder of Kamut International.

“The philosophy of Kamut International has always been to preserve the purity, uniqueness and authenticity of the ancient khorasan wheat variety while promoting organic agriculture, fairness and sustainability for farmers,” said Quinn. “We are delighted that KAMUT® wheat continues to be selected as a main ingredient in new nutritious and delicious food offerings, in this case with Patagonia Provisions, a brand that is not only well-known and trusted but also very much identifies with similar philosophies as we do.”

KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand to always be grown certified organic, never hybridized or genetically modified and non-GMO. In studies, KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat has been found to reduce inflammation and improve conditions of those suffering from diabetes, heart disease and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). In all of these published reports, KAMUT® brand khorasan wheat products were compared to modern wheat products in double blind crossover studies with human volunteers.

KAMUT® wheat can be found in over 2,000 products throughout the world and here in America in leading brands like Bob’s Red Mill, Nature’s Path and Eden Foods, and Kashi.

About KAMUT® Brand Khorasan Wheat

The mission of Kamut International is to promote organic agriculture and support organic farmers, to increase diversity of crops and diets, and to protect the heritage of a high quality, delicious ancient grain for the benefit of this and future generations. KAMUT® is a trademark of Kamut International, which guarantees high quality standards that are verified by tests from every field.

About Patagonia Provisions

In 2012, Yvon Chouinard launched Patagonia Provisions to offer ethically and sustainably sourced delicious food products. Patagonia Provisions, based in Sausalito, California, is reexamining best practices in food sourcing, working with like-minded advocates and producers to find solutions to the important environmental issues facing the food industry. Wild Lummi Island Pink Salmon complements Patagonia Provisions’ growing line including Buffalo Jerky, fully-cooked Wild Sockeye Salmon, Tsampa Soup, Green Lentil Soup, Black Bean Soup, three flavors of Fruit + Nut Bars, Long Root Ale, Red Bean Chili and Savory Grains.