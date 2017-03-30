I am deeply humbled to receive this award when I think about the thousands of Auburn alumni who have done so many amazing things.

Auburn University’s Raymond J. Harbert College of Business today named Jon Butts, CEO of Muscle Up Marketing, Entrepreneur of the Year. The prestigious award is open to alumni who graduated more than 10 years ago. Winners are selected based on their recent professional accomplishments, their impact as business leaders, ethics and integrity.

“Being recognized as Auburn University’s Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the proudest achievements of my career,” said Butts. “I am deeply humbled to receive this award when I think about the thousands of Auburn alumni who have done so many amazing things.”

Muscle Up Marketing is a full-service agency that specializes in integrated print and digital marketing campaigns for member-based businesses. Their cutting-edge strategies, robust product offering, and superior service help provide an effective hassle-free experience to a client roster of over 1,000 businesses across the United States and Canada.

Butts has experienced a tremendous amount of success since founding Muscle Up Marketing with only $1,000 and no outside funding in 2011. Butts was named by Direct Marketing News as a 40 Under 40 Winner in 2013 and Auburn University’s Top Tiger in 2016. In addition, Muscle Up Marketing was named to Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2015 Best Places to Work, the Inc. 500 in 2015 and the Inc. 5000 in 2016.