Club V Volleyball Continues to Expand Across the Wasatch Front

We use volleyball as a tool to create athletes that can make a difference in the community and the lives of others.

Club V Volleyball is the largest volleyball club in Utah and the Intermountain region. As standing 2015-2016 national champions, Club V Volleyball is a character-based female athlete program dedicated to training young women not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

Brothers, Reed and Matt Carlson, founded club V Volleyball in 2005. “My brother actually got asked to coach girls volleyball but we’ve always been a part of boys volleyball and he didn’t want to do it,” said Matt Carlson. “But he fell in love with it and asked me to join on and since then we can’t stop coaching. It’s incredibly fun and incredibly addicting. We’ve been coaching ever since.”

At Club V, the basic and fundamental belief is that volleyball is an opportunity to teach young athletes how to be successful in life — whether that be goal setting, developing a work ethic or learning discipline. Club V’s mission is to help athletes develop strong character traits which in return, will help them not only in volleyball, but in all aspects of life.

“We recognize that at some point every single athlete here is going to stop playing volleyball. We really feel that if a kid is a character-based athlete they will not only play better on the court but they’ll have a better life as well,” said Matt Carlson. “We use volleyball as a tool to create athletes that can make a difference in the community and the lives of others.”

The four core Club V Values are:



Family

Growth Mindset

Fierce

Relentless

Club V Volleyball recently made the newly opened Utah Athletic Center (UAC) in North Salt Lake its home. With 12 full, indoor volleyball courts, the space was a perfect fit for Club V Volleyball. UAC also includes 4,000 square feet of space and equipment available for athletic strength training and conditioning.

Currently, 203 athletes from Club V Volleyball have played/are playing in college with another 25+ (and counting) who have decided to serve religious service missions or join humanitarian projects. Club V athletes are successful on the volleyball court because they learn how to be self motivated and self disciplined. Club V athletes become successful in life because this drive and determination spills over into their life outside of volleyball with athletes becoming successful students & leaders.

In addition to Utah Athletic Center, Club V Volleyball has locations and offers training in Draper and the American Fork/Lindon area.

For more information about Club V Volleyball, its home teams and the variety of programs offered, visit clubvvolleyball.com.

For more information about Utah Athletic Center visit utahathleticcenter.com

Club V Volleyball is the largest volleyball club in Utah and the Intermountain region. Club V Volleyball is a character-based female athlete program dedicated to training young women not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well.